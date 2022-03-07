System collapse. Biden turns to Iran & Venezuela for help (Live)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Gonzalo has reminded me of Socrates’ discussion with Thrasymachus in Plato’s Republic. That in which he, Thrasymchus, says that justice is what the stronger party says it is, and is brought about by people in power. In effect saying that “might makes right.” Still valid, 2400 years later.