The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Oil Price Surges as Bllinken Floats Block on Russian Oil Imports, China Says Friendship with Russia “Rock Solid”, Russian Army Tightens Trap Around Ukraine Troops
News Topic 433
FM affirms importance of China-Russia friendship
FM affirms importance of China-Russia friendship
State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday no matter how precarious and challenging the international situation may be, China and Russia will maintain strategic focus and steadily advance their comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.
Shell Limits Some Heating Oil Sales In Germany As Shortages Develop
Shell Limits Some Heating Oil Sales In Germany As Shortages Develop
One of the most significant uncertainties of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the West’s potential sanctions of Russian energy imports is how it will affect the flow of oil and gas. Already, supply disruptions are materializing in Europe, where at least one oil major has begun to limit heating oil sales to wholesalers.
European NatGas Jumps 64% As Chance Of Russian Energy Ban Ignites Mayhem
European NatGas Jumps 64% As Chance Of Russian Energy Ban Ignites Mayhem
European natural gas futures soared Monday after reports the Biden administration was considering curbs on Russian crude imports sent shock waves across commodity markets. Brent surged to $137/bbl and quickly pared gains to trade near $125/bbl around 0630 ET.
Oil Slides After Germany Opposes Push To Block Russian Oil, Gas Imports
Oil Slides After Germany Opposes Push To Block Russian Oil, Gas Imports
“This option is of course on the table, but at the moment it doesn’t seems advisable to take this step ourselves in order to ensure the sustainability of the sanctions against Vladimir Putin” and that “we don’t hand long-term strategic advantages to Mr. Putin”
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.