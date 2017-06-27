SYRIAN GOVERNMENT: We have never used chemical weapons

Syria responds to false allegations from the United States that American actors cite as the pretext for an attack on Syria.

Syrian Minister of State for National Reconciliation Affairs Ali Haidar has confirmed what much of the world already knows to be true, that Syria has never used chemical weapons.

He stated,

“Damascus has never used and will never use such weapons”.

He described the most recent US threats against Syria which imply that Syria is readying a chemical attack as part of a “diplomatic battle” against Syria at the United Nations.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has confirmed as recently as 2016 that the Syrian Arab Republic does not possess any chemical weapons.