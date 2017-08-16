SYRIAN GOVERNMENT: Idlib chemical attack “WAS STAGED”

The Syrian government has slammed the United States for a premeditated attack on Syrian targets on the 6th of April this year, as one whose justification, an alleged and still totally unproved chemical attack in Idlib, was a fabrication.

Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has said,

“Based on the fabricated facts of the terrorists who said that the Syria Arab Army was guilty of a chemical attack in Khan Sheikhoun, the United States immediately conducted a missile strike (at the Syrian governmental military airfield in Ash Sha’irat on April 7), even before the investigation began. They made the decision in advance, and this indicates that the attack was stage”.

This statement is in line with the Russian perspective on the events surrounding April the 6th. Russia has confirmed that no one in the region of the alleged attack came forward to ask for an antidote to exposure to the chemical weapons said to have been used.

Russia has reached furthermore reached a conclusion that without a proper investigation into the incident and with the only reports of the attack from the totally discredited group White Helmets which maintains well known al-Qaeda connections, it cannot be concluded that any attack, accidental or otherwise took place in early April.

In 2014, the United States acknowledged that Syria had given up its entire chemical weapons stockpiles.