CONFIRMED: South Korea FM to visit Russia’s Lavrov next week

In a further sign that tensions on the South Korean peninsula are de-escalating, the South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is set to visit his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on the 25th of August.

The South Korean Embassy in Russia issued a statement reading,

“Yes, she (the Foreign Minister) will travel to Russia on August 25, there will be talks with Lavrov. They will touch upon all issues in which both sides are interested”.

Russia continues to advocate for mutual de-escalation on both sides of the 38th parallel on the Korean peninsula which includes a request for Pyongyang to cease its missile tests and weapons programme whilst also admonishing South Korea and the United States to cease its own missile launches in the South. Russia along with China also request the cessation of US deliveries of the THAAD missile system to Seoul as well as the cessation of joint US and South Korean military drills in the tense region.

The South Korean President Moon Jae-in has recently stated that his country is committed to avoiding the renewal of war on the peninsula at all costs.

If South Korea can see eye to eye with the joint Sino-Russian peace plan, this could bode well for the long-term peace in the region. The forthcoming meeting of the South Korean and Russian foreign ministers will be an important litmus test in this regard.