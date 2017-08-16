LAVROV: ‘NO WAR IN VENEZUELA’

A strong statement by Russia in opposition to US led war on Venezuela.

Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister was speaking with his Bolivian counterpart when the issue of Venezuela arose. Bolivia is one of Venezuela’s closest regional allies along with Cuba.

Sergey Lavrov responded to threats made by Donald Trump against Caracas when the US President threatened the use of military action against the oil rich South American country. Venezuela has called Trump’s threats “crazy” and a threat to the sovereignty of the country.

Today, Lavrov stated,

“We are united in the need to overcome the existing disagreements in the country by peaceful means through a nationwide dialogue as soon as possible, without any external pressure, not to mention the unacceptability of the threats of military intervention in the internal affairs of this count”.

Recently Mercosur, a bloc of nations covering the majority of South America condemned any attempts by the US to stage a war against Venezuela. This included countries who themselves have disagreements with Caracas. Today, Lavrov cited this as an example of widespread opposition to any war on Venezuela.

READ MORE: South America opposes Trump’s military threat against Venezuela

This is Russia’s strongest condemnation of the threat of war against Venezuela to-date.