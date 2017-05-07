Confirmed by OPCW: Terrorists used illegal chemical weapons in Aleppo–organisation refuses to investigate alleged false flag attack in Idlib

Russia blasted the international community's refusal to investigate the apparent false flag chemical attack said to have happened on 4 April of this year.

A report from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has concluded that terrorists who formerly operated in Aleppo prior to its liberation by Russian and Syrian troops, had used illegal chemical weapons on civilian populations.

The terrorists, referred to as ‘moderate rebels’ by western mainstream media were found to have used sulphur mustard gas during their criminal occupation of East Aleppo.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that it is satisfied with the OPCW’s findings.

While the Russian Foreign Ministry praised the OPCW for its exhaustive investigation in Aleppo, Russia blasted the same organisation for refusing to even visit the site of the infamous alleged chemical weapons attack in Idlib Governorate, said to have occurred on the 4th of April, 2017.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry reiterated,

“So-called investigations into the Khan-Shaykhun (attack) and the above-mentioned Human Rights Watch do not stand up to any criticism. All relevant conclusions are mostly made on witnesses’ testimonies, with practically all of them given online. What is more, the witnesses are exclusively members of Syrian opposition”.

The statement continued,

“We insist that experts of the OPCW-UN Joint Mission (on the elimination of Syrian chemical weapons) should be immediately dispatched to Khan-Shaykhun and Shayrat air base, where bombs with sarin nerve agent were allegedly stored, to carry out a professional and impartial investigation at the scene. The goal could be reached given all the procedures stipulated in the Chemical Weapons Convention are observed”.

The United States appears to have no interest in investigating an incident that is widely believed to be a false flag.

