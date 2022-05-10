Stopping The War, Hopefully

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Stop The War Coalition was founded in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. If you are old enough to remember that terrible day first hand, you will probably remember also the commitments that were made on both sides of the Atlantic when the world had recovered from the shock. Our governments proclaimed a war on terror. And now we all know where that led. Rather than being a war on terror, this was a terror to perpetuate war. War in the metaphorical sense as well as the literal one; everything from near total surveillance to enhanced civil asset forfeiture can be traced back to this.

Stop The War is made up overwhelmingly of leftists who believe and spout all manner of drivel. Doubtless it is also used by some organisations as a recruiting ground, but if it succeeds in its primary goal, does that matter?

In Britain, Stop The War held a day of action on May 7. This included meetings in Cardiff, Swansea and Glasgow with 8 in London. They have called an even bigger event for June 25. Styled INTERNATIONAL DAY OF ACTION FOR PEACE IN UKRAINE, they say: “We are calling for the withdrawal of Russian troops, an end to the military escalation by the NATO countries and for all efforts to be focused on finding a negotiated solution to this terrible war”.

Stop The War has a YouTube channel with 24 thousand subscribers, far too few, but check it out. It includes not only campaigning videos but explanatory videos. You may not agree with or even like their explanations, but if you listen to only one video, listen to the recent seven and a half minute upload by Professor Paul Rogers who points out that not all the blame for the current madness can be blamed on Russia, much less Vladimir Putin.

