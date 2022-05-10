The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

It is often best to let people in Russia speak for themselves. Here is a chance to listen to them. The YouTube blogger is fairly consistent in his reporting with what I am observing in Moscow, though I would say that the Muscovites are probably a bit more supportive about what is going on.

I do suggest that it is important to understand that the idea of “Fear” of being called out for disagreement with President Putin is probably part of the general distrust Russian people have for talking to strangers about anything controversial.

There is also the young / urban versus older / urban / and not so urban political divide. What does this mean?

In my observations of Russians, it means that young people are often more skeptical of the government here, just as they are at home. They tend to be more liberal here, just as they are at home in the US. That liberality has slightly different boundaries in St Petersburg than it does in Moscow, as well, and this report comes from the more “European” of the two major cities of Russia.

So, for what this is worth, it is one look at the “man on the street” type of opinions. It is informative, and the viewer can interpret it as they will.

Hopefully there will be more such interview videos here in Moscow – I have hopes in that direction.

