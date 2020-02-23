South Korea Reports 123 New Coronavirus Cases; Italy Declares State Of Emergency: Virus Updates

While China is fabricating daily updates to calm the population, the coronavirus pandemic is spreading around the globe with clusters in South Korea, Japan, Iran and now, Italy.

South Korea reports 123 new cases, 1 new death

Italy announces 79 cases, declares “national emergency”; Nothern Italy put on lockdown.

Japan cases triple in a week to 121

Japan confirms “seriously ill” patient in Tokyo

Hubei reports daily numbers

Chinese scientists find virus in urine

Experts propose 27 day quarantine, say 14 days likely not long enough

Cases outside China go exponential

32 UK and European citizens arrive back in UK on evac flight

Outbreak reported in South Korean psychiatric ward

WHO team visits Wuhan; will give Monday press conference

Iran reports 10 new cases, deaths climb to 6

San Diego says 200 under ‘medical observation’

Young woman infected five relatives without ever showing symptoms

South Korea cases surge 8-fold in 4 days to 433; country reports third death

* * *

Update (2105ET): China’s National Health Commission has reported 18 new cases of Covid-19 and one new death outside of Hubei province.

* * *

Update (2040ET): South Korea has finally released its numbers for Saturday. Authorities recorded an additional death, bringing the total to four, and another 123 confirmed cases, bringing the total to 556.

Weekend futures took a dive on the news, dropping 40 points. Another 6,039 cases are being tested.

S.KOREA REPORTS 123 ADDITIONAL CORONAVIRUS CASES, BRINGING TOTAL TO 556 – YONHAP

FOURTH S.KOREAN CORONAVIRUS PATIENT DIES – KOREA’S CDC

S.KOREA REPORTS 123 ADDITIONAL CORONAVIRUS CASES, BRINGING TOTAL TO 556 – YONHAP

Here’s a breakdown of the new data:

123 new cases, 1 new death

75 new cases linked to church

48 others with unknown link

Total: 556 cases, 4 deaths

6,039 people being tested

That’s a more than ten-fold increase in cases in a week…

* * *

Update (1940ET): Health officials from two South Korean provinces have reported a total of 28 new cases ahead of a national update, according to BNO.

* * *

Update (1920ET): NHK reports another case of a “seriously ill” patient in Tokyo. The man allegedly traveled to Indonesia – one of the few countries in the region that hasn’t confirmed a single case – while he was sick.

* * *

Update (1820ET): Officials in Hubei have reported their latest figures on the outbreak, with the number of new cases doubling compared to yesterday (630 on Saturday new cases vs. 366 on Friday), while the number of confirmed deaths dipped (96 vs 106).

Perhaps officials figured they could only fudge the number of new cases by so much since the WHO team was in Wuhan on Saturday. Who knows. But it’s notable that cases doubled, the latest sign that China’s policy of quarantine and containment doesn’t seem to be working. At this point, whatever the numbers coming out of China, they almost are no longer relevant, since nobody believes them anyway.

CHINA’S HUBEI PROVINCE, EPICENTRE OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, REPORTS 630 NEW CASES ON FEB 22 VS 366 ON FEB 21

CHINA’S HUBEI PROVINCE, EPICENTRE OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, REPORTS 96 NEW DEATHS ON FEB 22 VS 106 ON FEB 21

DEATH TOLL FROM CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN CHINA’S HUBEI AT 2,346 AS OF END-FEB 22

And here’s just one more reason why: In a video recently posted to twitter, a doctor from a hospital in Hunan confirms that he counted 50 new patients the other day and submitted those numbers to health officials. In turn, they included only 1 case in the official count.

Mainstream American news organizations including the Washington Post are now questioning China’s numbers, as we noted earlier.

Meanwhile, it looks like Italian health officials have confirmed 3 new cases, bringing the total to 79.

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/coronavirus-deaths-outside-china-spike-who-team-visits-wuhan

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report