Red Pill

Analysis

Snowflakes: Vote for the War Party

1 day ago

Young as they are, Clinton Snowflakes have the most to lose from a nuclear holocaust. Basically, everything. The life that they’ve been planning. Everything! Like sheep to the slaughter, millions will vote for the Obama-Clinton War Party.

Even Bernie Sanders is in the November 2018 mix, seeking a third Senate term on the same good ol’ War Party ticket.

Like Clinton, Sanders is a seasoned interventionist. Writer Jeffrey St. Clair makes the point that both Clinton and Sanders are in the business of advancing “hawkish policies under the ragged banner of ‘humanitarianism.’”

St. Clair adds, “Sanders supported Bill Clinton’s war on Serbia, voted for the 2001 Authorization Unilateral Military Force Against Terrorists (AUMF), which pretty much allowed Bush to wage war wherever he wanted, backed Obama’s Libyan debacle and he supported an expanded US role in the Syrian Civil War.” There’s
more.

The perception of Sanders as a hunched, peacenik professor is effective in garnering support from liberals with a limp. That is, he strikes a chord in those with low grades in history and geography yet who are high on voting from the heart – one sculpted by CNN and MSNBC. As incomprehensible as it might be to a conscientious Snowflake, the policies of Sanders, like those of Obama and Clinton, make him a murderer. Indeed, murder, he wrote. His vote helped tighten
the noose that snapped the neck of Saddam Hussein, separating his body from his soul.

Dear Snowflakes, Sanders is also on record for voting twice in favor of resolutions for regime change in Iraq. The War Party justification for the dastardly execution of Iraq’s national leader, following the cruise missile invasion and rape of the country, remains unrepentant – it was a humanitarian act, implemented for the good of Iraqi citizens and for all humankind.

Might hindsight offer a different perspective? More than one million died, including up to 500,000 Iraqi children. Fifteen years after our fearless leader, G.W. Bush proclaimed, “Mission Accomplished,” Iraq remains in tatters.

Some 4,000 Americans died in vain unless dying for Halliburton counts for something. Tell this to grieving parents! All the while, Iraq has teetered
on the brink of civil war. High living standards and the prosperous middle class under Saddam are history. Oil, architectural treasures, and bank accounts have been looted. A number of major cities are beyond repair. Gifted and educated

Iraqis have fled. The chaos, sown by Hillary and the War Party, gave rise to ISIS and all of its attendant evil.

Such are some of the fruits of the War Party’s humanitarianism. Can you empathize with the gratitude that Iraqis feel for Bernie, Hillary, Obama, as well as
Bush, a “Republican?” Is it unfair to blame only the War Party? After all, Bush, Cheney and their neocons –Republicans – pushed the button on naked, US
aggression.

In the year 2016, masks came off thanks to the Trump miracle. The electorate became a witness to who is really who.

Bush, Jr., along with his father and brother Jeb, can be viewed as sore losers. Fair play on their part was left wanting. Mostly, they showed their true colors. By not supporting the Republican Party’s presidential nominee, Donald Trump, they became de facto sympathizers of the War Party.

Benedict Arnold’s betrayal was more noble, considering that his actions were largely motivated by love. He, after all, sought to win the affection of Peggy Shippen, who was from a loyalist family.

One can only imagine how grateful Iraqis are to Bush, Jr. considering the nightmare that he wrought on their nation. It appears that it will remain prudent for Americans on globe-trotting adventures to side-step Iraq, for the foreseeable future.

Recall Obama’s rhetoric about Putin isolating Russia? In fact, it’s Clinton, Bush, and Obama, who have increasingly isolated America from prospective business in large swaths of the Earth’s surface.

Aging hippies might display a peace symbol on a tie dye T-shirt for fun, yet the generation that was a witness to the horrors of the Viet Nam War has not forgotten
that it was the left-leaning War Party that was responsible for, “Apocalypse Now.” May it never be forgotten that President Johnson lied to the baby boomer
generation, justifying America’s entry into the war on the basis of the premeditated, false flag, Tonkin Gulf incident.

As reported in the Washington Times, “A jumbo-sized Gallup poll now reveals that baby boomers — who once espoused free love, flower power and took to the
streets to protest most anything — now constitute a conservative stronghold.” The “jumbo-sized Gallup poll” is actually 14 Gallup polls conducted throughout 2014,
among 16,479 U.S. adults. The statistics are a nightmare for the War Party, considering that baby-boomers account for the largest voting bloc. You don’t turn down a lunch invitation with the King of Norway. Or do you?

That is, you do if you lack upbringing or if you’re Obama. In the spirit of Woody Allen’s film, you take the money and run, hightailing it out of Oslo before petitions
circulating with the speed of light attain the one million signatures needed for a candidate to have to return the Noble Peace Prize. In fact, prize money cannot be taken back by the committee but did Obama know this?

Despite Obama lacking culture, tradition, and good manners, when pitted against predecessor Bill Clinton preying on interns or of “W” greeting the British Queen
with his hands in his pockets, Obama’s swagger of success accepting undeserved prize money isn’t too far out of bounds.

How he managed to keep a straight face during his laureate acceptance speech is anyone’s guess. It might be recalled that he received the lucrative prize some 12
weeks after being elected, despite no feet-on-the-ground work and no Praise Ye the Lord peace accomplishments. Looking back, Obama apparently duped the prize committee with eloquent speeches festered as they were with unfulfilled hopes, promises and, as time would demonstrate, hypocrisy. The LA Times put it, bluntly:
“U.S. military forces have been at war for all eight years of Obama’s tenure, the first two-term president with that distinction.”

Obama loved rehashing Bill Clinton’s line about being on “the right side of history.” Obama also never hesitated threatening world leaders and nations like
Russia with being on “the wrong side of history.” Is it not curious that, outside of the US, the Obama-Clinton legacy is etched on the wrong side of history, with Obama known as the “Destroyer of Nations?”

It includes Kenya, where Obama’s half-brother Malik lives. He openly expressed his disgust with the Obama-Clinton tag team, as well as with the Democratic Party. He accused them of hypocrisy and for taking the African Continent backward not forward by murdering Qaddafi, a leader who Malik respected and knew well.

Despite US propaganda to the contrary, Qaddafi, was leading by way of example. Without belaboring the positives, they included: free electricity, medicine, and education. Free land was dispensed to farmers and everyone as eligible for interest-free loans. Newlyweds received $50,000 for a mortgage down-payment. Citizens even earned a percentage of oil sales.

Libya had no debt and about 150 billion USD in reserves. (Today, Brussels cannot explain the disappearance of billions!). Considering that Clinton spearheaded the brutal murder of Gaddafi, it was out of the question for Malik to vote for her. In fact, he voted for Trump and he made it a point for the press to know about it.

If Malik helped pin the tail on the Democratic donkey describing his brother as a hypocrite, Obama’s peace laureate, acceptance speech also magnifies vanity, if not
arrogance. Picking up on Obama’s prepared text:

“Throughout history, the Nobel Peace Prize has not just been used to honor specific achievement; it’s also been used as a means to give momentum to a set of
causes. And that is why I will accept this award as a call to action.” Did Obama have in mind “action” like destroying Libya, the promise of Africa?
Did it include action like butchering Muammar Qaddafi? To the discredit of Obama and a much-bemused Hillary, they overturned the most stable and the most prosperous nation in Africa, transforming it into a lawless, jihadist, spawning ground.

Is it possible to forget Clinton’s satanic laugh and her fascination – if not arousal – over the bloodied, Libyan leader being impaled on a splintered, shovel handle?
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange believes there is, “Something wrong with Hillary Clinton. It is not just her constant lying. It is not just that she throws off menacing glares and seethes thwarted entitlement.

“Something much darker rides along with it.” Assange gets to the center of her personality calling it, “A cold creepiness rarely seen.”
Might a “multiple personality disorder,” diagnosis be too euphemistic? Any diagnosis has to include her calls to action to murder children. Not only those in
the womb.

Didn’t she brag about being the one who convinced Billy to bomb Serbia? To this day – and for no few years to come – children are born in Belgrade with depleted
uranium deformities and cancers. Ever since her Ouija board, rule-the-world séances in the White House, Clinton has been arm-in-arm with another infanticide advocate, Madeleine Albright of, “We think it was worth it,” notoriety regarding the killing one-half million Iraqi children. If the New Testament might offer any
advice to monsters who hurt children, it might be best for these two, so-called women, to tie millstones around their necks and to drown themselves in the depths
of the sea. Or, might such punishment be insufficient?

Hello? Folks? Hillary has not disappeared. To the demise of the Democratic Party, she’s running in 2020, despite routinely flip-flopping when asked. The Devil, after
all, promised her the World.

God forbid that she should be in a position of real authority to threaten Putin. Recall her calling for a “no-fly zone” in Syria? For what? To save her jihadists
from annihilation by those bent on really destroying the dragons of Arabia? 2 Esdras 15:29. Biden (remember him?) threatened Putin with war but, fortunately for humanity, Biden is rarely taken seriously by “partners” with more-than-serious weapons.

Biden’s down-to-earth fear was that Putin might release information damaging to Hillary. Such information, apparently, could have really swayed the
election. I’m curious, aren’t you? What information could be so damaging that Biden would go out of his way to meet with Putin and threaten him? What does Putin know about her that the world doesn’t already know?

Wasn’t another one of Obama’s “calls to action” the pilfering of Gaddafi’s impressive, weapon stockpiles, including some 20,000 Stinger, heat-seeking
missiles? More precisely, with Hillary’s oversight weren’t they smuggled through NATO partner Turkey to the head-chopping, heart-eating “moderate opposition” in
Iraq and Syria?

Thanks to WikiLeaks, the world knows that most of the 30,000 “missing” emails reveal Clinton’s terrorist-sponsoring complicity. On her “conscience” is much
more than the gruesome murder of Ambassador Stevens. Hundreds of thousands of innocent souls have perished as a result of her adventurism in the greater, Levant.
Many more have become refugees.

Then again, Arab and Syrian lives don’t matter. At least not in Obama’s “American Exceptionalism” script – a rather repulsive form of elitism, which is a
euphemism for not-so-thinly-veiled racism laced with double standards. Racism can be defined a number of ways but in every definition the perception of
one entity being superior to another is the common denominator. The perception can be racial, cultural, religious, institutional, or national superiority. Obama’s racism aka “American Exceptionalism” is closer to supremacism – a Hitleresque variant of racism because of inevitable consequences for its victims.

In other words, Obama’s supremacism is an ideology of superiority and domination. In his view, America is superior to other nations, which justifies its
entitlement to dominate, to control, and to subjugate nations like Iraq, Libya, and Syria with impunity. Look at the horrific crimes being committed in Yemen. Is
anyone in Washington planning any retaliatory strikes on Saudi Arabia? After the Saudi consulate murder in Istanbul, we learned the answer. The value of US
democracy tops out at $110 billion.

A supposedly superior or exceptional America is entitled to bomb, blackmail, kill, torture, (“extraordinary rendition”) and commit heinous, international war crimes
without legal consequences. Let not the International Tribunal in The Hague dare bring it up! It just got threatened by Bolton with sanctions for just considering to look into US war crimes!

Let us not forget that it was the humanist, Clinton duo, which first violated international law and basic ethics by authorizing extraordinary rendition or US torture by proxy. Correct, it wasn’t Bush’s invention. He is just another swamp creature – who also masqueraded as president – one who jumped on the occasion to execute the Clintons’ sadistic workings. Was it to satisfy his own psychiatric whims? We may never fully know. “Mission accomplished!” was proclaimed over
the moans of human bones trafficked through the extraordinary rendition gulag and left to fossilize in dark, far corners of US dungeons without a post-mortem right to
a family burial.

The United Nations considers any nation that abducts the citizens of another nation a crime against humanity. The European Court of Human Rights has actually taken action against American collaborators of torture and human rights abuse. Not against America; just against its collaborators.

The Polish government, for one, was condemned for participating in extraordinary CIA rendition. Poland had to pay restitution to those who were abducted and taken
to a CIA-run black site on Polish soil and tortured. Obama’s election promises included shutting down these “black sites” but, to the present day, they’re blacker-
than-ever and ever-so-functional. Stalin’s beast, Beria, is rolling over in his grave with envy over the Clinton’s program. In all, some 54 nations collaborated in human abuse and torture, included the core nations of Europe – those that are heard, most often, espousing and advertising vaunted, “West European values,” namely, France, Germany, Britain, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, and Ireland. Picture the following enactment of those who seek to rule the world – the US
government in action.

The Commander-in-Chief of the more humane, torture program is sitting brandishing improper education – feet routinely high up on the desk – as his
Secretary of State approaches in black leather stroking a whip handle, “Hey, there, big boy, ready to power-play?”

Obama cringes from word abuse yet manages to express his delight with a moan. “Arab Spring! What d’ya think? Nice, promotional ring!” she chuckles. “Imagine
the fresh crop of rendition recruits it’ll bring! Hotel guests waterboarded by brother Bush have gone somewhat stale. All of the drugged suppositories, you know. Should’ve been laced with Viagra instead of sedatives,” bemuses Hillary, pursing her lips, wickedly.

“Money allocated; money spent. Never waste a dime. And funding has to be justified, you know. One hundred and forty-three tons of Libyan gold is there for
the take.” Obama looks on, squirming with sequestered pleasure recalling how his SOS eliminated Gaddafi with the help of President Sarkozy.

It really might be time for a clause to be added to the Nobel Peace Prize charter, an exit clause so that a laureate is stripped of the prize? If crimes against humanity,
international kidnapping and torture, aren’t enough what about a world in flames or even a nuclear winter? Malfeasance might have been the rudder of Clinton’s
foreign policy but as the captain of the ship, Obama is ultimately responsible. At the end of the day, it was the peace prize committee that got discredited, while
Obama snugly pocketed the cash, laughing all the way back to Washington. For their final, joint encore, the Harold and Maude, White House duo overthrew
the democratically elected, Ukrainian government with 5B USD according to another gem in the rough: neocon Victoria Nuland.

Transport C-130s, filled with pallets of hundred dollar bills, would land just outside of Kiev while the city bled and burned. Molotov cocktails lit up Berkut
police like Christmas trees. Whipped with chains and shot by snipers they demonstrated otherworldly restraint that no good, US cop would have
demonstrated for more than a few, trigger-happy seconds.

With a straight face mask, Obama referred to the scenes from Hell as “Peaceful protests.” Apparently, America’s interference and blatant meddling comprised yet
another “call to action” that he promised in Oslo. Obama’s in-your-face intrusion into Ukraine succeeded in antagonizing cousin neighbors, Ukraine and Russia – in
spite of thousands of years of joint history. And the Russian border is some 280 miles distant from Kiev, a fact that has raised a few security eyebrows in the
Kremlin.

What justification exists for the CIA to hang the American flag at the entrance to the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) – a Gestapo-like entity, which – you might
have guessed it – “legally” engages in torture and routinely implements murder as a tool of State foreign policy. The address, 33 Vladimirskaya Street, fourth floor is
where CIA employees arrived daily in two oversized jeeps. From here, US genocide by proxy was implemented in the Donbass region, a “call to action” that
has resulted in 12,000-plus deaths of mostly children, their parents, the infirm, and the elderly.

The bloody successes of the American-Ukrainian Gestapo eventually entitled it to a comfier address near a church in Kiev’s city center. Every six months, the heads
of each security section travels to the States for professional grooming. Instruction centers on how to combat Russia, the inferred enemy. No method is too harsh; no
tactic is out-of-bounds. Judging from provocations, like the shoot-down of Malaysian airlines flight MH 17 out of Schiphol, the sacrifice of 298 lives is worth it if the slightest chance exists to ramp up propaganda, true or not, so as to denigrate Russia’s image.

Obama-Clinton neocons, cheered on by warlord McCain, invested no small chump change into destroying family ties between Russia and Ukraine. The money was
never intended to assist Ukrainians. It was all about geopolitics. Sir Halford Mackinder lay down the guidelines for Great Britain to control the
European Continent, some 112 years ago. In fact, it was a blueprint for World domination by the British yet Mackinder never dreamed that the US would get so
involved and would occupy Ukraine, one day.

The world witnessed how it was done, including the cynical, Maidan mockery, with Nuland handing out wheat buns to Maidan rabble-rousers. Is it not quite the
twist, considering that Ukraine was the breadbasket of Europe under the Tsars? NATO was supposed to occupy the port of Sevastopol, hence the outrage when
Russian inhabitants of the Crimean Peninsula – the vast majority – declared independence and, later, voted to join the Russian Federation. It was real
democracy at work but since it didn’t serve US interests, the right to self-determination of 3 million people was negated by Obama, who, promptly, imposed
sanctions. Think about Obama’s genius for how to make friends and influence people. Would you respect anyone who blackmailed you out of spite?

Correct, 5B USD was spent by the War Party to reset the Doomsday Clock at 2 minutes to midnight. So much for the Nobel Peace Laureate and his minions.
The first to extend a hand in friendship was Gorbachev. Yeltsin followed, and, finally, Putin did, as well. The average American citizen said, “Why not?” The
military industrial complex and the Establishment, corporate elite or the Deep State said, “No way!”

Today, the nations of the world are saying: “We don’t want it!” in plain, Jimmy Buffett talk. “We don’t want that much US organization in our lives!”
Murder and destruction – aptly summed up as the international war crimes of the past three, US presidents – is mere window dressing for the Snowflake
Establishment. It’s conveniently overlooked by Washington’s sycophant press whose success in steamrolling bias and propaganda over the American public
rather than presenting real news continues to make Goebbels blush neon red. America’s political, moral compass might have always deviated from true north considering all of the sex, lies, and videotape but beginning with the Clinton-Lewinsky, magnetite years it began doing 360s up through the reign of Obama-
Hillary. What moral right does Washington have to be instructing any nation on how to conduct its internal affairs?

The nonsensical madness of War Party doings – sometimes mistaken for US foreign policy – is not making anyone safer nor is it making the World a more
humane place.

Both Clinton and Trump are in business. However, Hillary, like her new-found Bush friends, are in demolition. Trump is in construction.
Can America be resurrected? What needs to be done. Is democracy the answer or an impediment? And what happened to the free America that we once knew?

Vera Gottlieb
Guest
Vera Gottlieb

ALL of humanity loses in a world nuclear holocaust…flakes and non flakes. What a mindless statement.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
November 4, 2018 19:08
G George
Guest
G George

I think the point was that youth has the most to lose as they have their whole life ahead of them. I don´t want to die either, but I´m 76 years old so I don´t have as much time on this earth to lose as a thirty year old.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
November 4, 2018 19:57
Tjoe
Guest
Tjoe

I couldn’t agree more! Citizens will never benefit from this nukes arms race. Did you read about puk theft in US?

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
November 4, 2018 20:03
Raymond Comeau
Guest
Raymond Comeau

And, both the Democrats and Republicans are War Parties on behalf When will the people of the USA wake up!f of Deep States which run the USA!

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
November 4, 2018 20:25
Tjoe
Guest
Tjoe

What a terrible dissertation, hard to read and stay on track, except blaming Democrats for everything. I think Bush knew about 9.11 coming down and he let them do it and that Hillary was involved with planning and execution, via patsy’s, demolitions and remote control planes. Bush is Republican.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
November 4, 2018 20:00
Sean
Guest
Sean

So Ireland participated in US torture? This is new to me, who has been living in Ireland for 75 years. Will the author of this please supply evidence to support his claim?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
November 4, 2018 21:08
john vieira
Guest
john vieira

In just three more days your final question WILL be answered. Just hope that there are MORE conservative minded voting Americans than there are progressive liberal “left of centre” voters….

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
November 4, 2018 22:39
Donna
Guest
Donna

There are two war parties, or, rather, one war party with two wings. Both Dems and Republicans are war criminals — with the possible exception of one or two individuals (like Rand Paul).

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
November 5, 2018 04:31
JNDillard
Guest
JNDillard

Totally lame. Anyone who tells you that there is a hairs’ breadth of difference on foreign policy or economic policy between Democrats and Republicans is not to be trusted, because they are lying. Don’t listen to what the candidates say; look at what these plutocrats do once they gain power.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
November 5, 2018 09:01

American Politics Is Now Just Civil War By Other Means

When Trump calls the establishment media the enemies of the people, that’s because they – together with their passive NPC drones and active Antifa enforcers – are enemies.
Jim Jatras

5 hours ago

November 5, 2018

Authored by James George Jatras via The Strategic Culture Foundation:

In the wake of the sending of bomb-like devices of uncertain capability to prominent critics of US President Donald Trump and of a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue (both Trump’s fault, of course) – plus a migrant invasion approaching the US through Mexico – there have been widespread calls for toning down harsh and “divisive” political rhetoric.

Of course given the nature of the American media and other establishment voices, these demands predictably have been aimed almost entirely against Trump and his Deplorable supporters, almost never against the same establishment that unceasingly vilifies Trump and Middle American radicals as literally Hitler, all backed up by the evil White-Nationalist-in-Chief, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Those appealing for more civility and a return to polite discourse can save their breath. It’s much, much too late for that.

When Trump calls the establishment media the enemies of the people, that’s because they – together with their passive NPC drones and active Antifa enforcers – are enemies, if by “the people” we mean the historic American nation. Trump’s sin is that he calls them out for what they are.

Trump didn’t cause today’s polarization, he only exacerbates it because he punches back. Good, may he continue to do so. Pining for a more well-mannered time in a country that belongs to another, long-gone era is futile.

American politics is no longer about a narrow range of governing styles or competing economic interests. It is tribal. Today’s “tribes” are defined in terms of affinity for or hostility to the founding American ethnos characterized by European, overwhelming British origin (a/k/a, “white”); Christian, mainly Protestant; and English-speaking, as augmented by members of other groups who have totally or partially assimilated to that ethnos or who at least identify with it (think of Mr. Hamadura in The Camp of the Saints).

(Unfortunately we don’t have a specific word for this core American ethnic identity to distinguish it from general references to the United States in a civic or geographic sense. (Russian, by contrast, makes a distinction between ethnic русский (russkiy) and civic/geographical российский (rossiiskiy).) Maybe we could adapt Frank Lloyd Wright’s “Usonian”? “Or Americaner,” comparable to Afrikaner? “Or Anglo-American”?)

Since the Left gave up on its original focus on industrial workers as the revolutionary class, the old bourgeois/proletarian dichotomy is out. Tribes now line up according to categories in a plural Cultural Marxist schematic of oppressor and victim pairings, with the latter claiming unlimited redress from the former. As the late Joe Sobran said, it takes a lot of clout to be a victim in America these days. The following is a helpful guide to who’s who under the new dispensation:

In most of the above categories there are variations that can increase the intensity of oppressor or victim status. For example, certified victimhood in a recognized category confers extra points, like Black Lives Matter for race (it is racist to suggest that “all lives matter”) or a defined religious group marginalized by “hate” (mainly anti-Jewish oranti-Muslim, but not something like anti-Buddhist, anti-Rastafarian, or even anti-atheist or anti-Satanist because no one bothers about them; anti-Christian victimhood is an oxymoron because “Christian” is inherently an oppressive category). In addition, meeting the criteria for more than one category confers enhanced victimhood under a principle called “intersectionality.”

In the same way, there are aggravating factors in oppressor categories, such as being a policeman (an enforcer of the structure of oppression regardless of the officer’s personal victim attributes, but worse if straight, white, Christian, etc.) or a member of a “hate” subculture (a Southerner who’s not vocally self-loathing is a presumed Klan sympathizer; thus, a diabetic, unemployed, opioid-addicted Georgia cracker is an oppressor as the beneficiary of his “white privilege” and “toxic masculinity,” notwithstanding his socio-economic and health status).Like being Southern, living while genetically Russian is also an aggravating factor.

Creatively shuffling these descriptors suggests an entertaining game like Mad Libs, or perhaps an endless series of jokes for which you could be fired if you told them at work:

Two people walk into a bar.

One is a Baptist, straight, male Virginia state trooper whose ancestors arrived at Jamestown.

The other is a one-legged, genderqueerSomali Dervish WIC recipient illegally in the US on an expired student visa.

So the bartender says … [insert your own punch line here].

While Patrick Buchanan is right that the level of domestic violence today is not up to what the US experienced in 1968, the depth of the existential divide is much greater. This is why it’s perfectly acceptable for a homosexual, black MSM news anchor to describe “white men” collectively as a “terror threat,” but when a straight white, female counterpart makes a clumsy but mild observation about ethnic role-playing it’s a firing offense. (Note that while “female” is an assigned victim category, white females can be “gender traitors” if they are seen as putting their “racial privilege ahead of their second-class gender status”; to remain victims in good standing and an “allies” of higher-caste victim groups they need to learn to just “shut the f**k up” when POC sisters with superior oppressed status are holding forth.)

The victim side accuses its opponents of a litany of sins such as racism, sexism, homophobia, Islamophobia, etc., for which the solution is demographic and ideological replacement – even while denying that the replacement is going on or intended. This is no longer ordinary political competition but (in an inversion of von Clausewitz attributed to Michel Foucault) politics “as the continuation of war by other means.” In its immediate application this war is a second American civil war, but it can have immense consequences for war on the international stage as well.

To attain victory the forces of victimhood championed by the Democratic Party need to reclaim part of the apparatus of power they lost in Trump’s unexpected 2016 win. (Actually, much of the apparatus in the Executive Branch remains in Democratic hands but is only of limited utility as a “resistance” under the superficial Trumpian occupation.) As this commentary appears it is expected that on November 6 the GOP will retain control of the US Senate but the House of Representatives will flip to the Democrats.

That’s what’s “supposed” to happen, just as Hillary Clinton was “supposed” to win the White House two years ago. How things will actually play out though is anybody’s guess.

But for the sake of discussion, if the expected scenario comes to pass the last chance Trump’s election afforded to save what is left of the American nation is likely to come to an end. We can anticipate three results:

  • First, on the domestic political front, while Democrats and their MSM echo chamber have cooled down talk of impeaching Trump, it will return with a vengeance on November 7 (coincidentally, Great October Socialist Revolution Day) if the House changes hands. In contrast to the GOP’s dithering in the area of investigations and hearings relevant to the US-UK Deep State conspiracy to overturn the 2016 election (which will be buried forever), the Democrats will be utterly ruthless in using their power with the single-minded purpose of getting Trump out of office before 2020. They won’t waste much time on the phony Russian “collusion” story (Robert Mueller’s report will be an obscenely expensive dud), they’ll focus like a laser on getting Trump’s tax returns and dredging up anything they can from his long involvement in the sharp-elbowed, dog-eat-dog world of New York property development and construction, confident they can find something that qualifies as a high crime or misdemeanor. (Some racist language couldn’t hurt, either.) The model will be Richard Nixon’s Vice President Spiro Agnew, who was forced out of office on charges relating to his time in Maryland politics years earlier. Even the GOP’s retention of the Senate would be far from a guarantee that Trump won’t be removed. It’s easily foreseeable that a dozen-plus Republican Senators would be thrilled to get rid of Trump and restore the party’s status quo ante with Mike Pence in the Oval Office. As with Nixon, Republicans will panic at whatever dirt the Democrats dig up and demand Trump resign for the “good of the country and the party,” as opposed to the way Democrats formed a protective phalanx around Bill Clinton. Unlike Nixon, Trump might choose to fight it out in the Senate and might even prevail. In any case, a change in control of just one chamber means an extended political crisis that will keep Trump boxed in and perpetually on the defensive.
  • Second, for Trump’s supporters and other dissenters from the Regime of Certified Victims, the walls will continue to close in. The digital ghettoization of alternative views to “protect our democracy” from supposed outside meddling conflated with “hate online” will accelerate, with social media a particular target for censorship. The Deep State’s intelligence and law enforcement organs will step up actions to penalize any resistance to Leftwing violence, while perpetrators of such violence will rampage with impunity. Trump has done nothing to protect free speech online or in public places while his enemies continue to contract the space for both – but things can and likely will get much, much worse if the Democrats feel the wind at their back after next week. Such vestigial protections of religion, free speech, right to bears arms, and others that we still possess – for now – aren’t likely to survive much longer as the edifice of the old America continues to crumble under the malfeasance of the very Executive, Legislative, and Judicial officials who pretend to be its custodians.
  • Third and most ominously, chances of a major war could increase exponentially. If Trump is fighting for his life, chances of purging his terrible, horrible, no good, very bad national security team will go from slim to none. Any hope of a national interest-based policy along the lines Trump promised in 2016 – and which still seems to be his personal preference – will be gone. Thankfully, South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in has run with the ball through last year’s opening and hopefully the momentum for peace in Northeast Asia will be self-sustaining. With any luck, the Khashoggi imbroglio between Washington and Riyadh will lead to America’s “downplaying and eventually abandoning the anti-Iranian obsession that has so far overshadowed our regional policy” and to an end the carnage in Yemen, even as the Syria war lurches toward resolution. Still, the US remains addicted to ever-increasing sanctions, and despite warnings from both Russia and China that they are prepared for war – warnings virtually ignored by the US media and political class – the US keeps pressing on all fronts: outer space, the Arctic, Europe (withdrawal from the INF treaty), Ukraine, the South China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, Xinjiang, and elsewhere. Trump is expected to meet with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping following the US election, but they may have to conclude that he is not capable of restraining the war machine nominally under his command and will plan accordingly.

Papadopoulos Details Alleged Entrapment Scheme By Undercover Deep State Agents

Papadopoulos also told Bongino about $10,000 in cash that he was given in an Israel hotel room in July 2017 – which he claims was another attempt to set him up.

5 hours ago

November 5, 2018

Via Zerohedge

George Papadopoulos – a central figure and self-admitted dupe in the Obama administration’s targeted spying on the Trump campaign, gave a wide-ranging interview to Dan Bongino on Friday, detailing what he claims to have been a setup by deep state operatives across the world in order to ultimately infiltrate the Trump campaign.

Reviewing events

In March 2016, Maltese professor Joseph Mifsud told Papadopoulos – an energy consultant who had recently joined the Trump campaign – that Russia had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton, a claim which Papadopoulos repeated in May 2016 to Australian diplomat Alexander Downer in a London bar. Of note, former FBI Assistant Director of counterintelligence, Bill Priestap, reportedly traveled to London directly before Downer met with Papadopoulos, while a few months later former FBI agent Peter Strzok met with Downer in London directly before the DOJ officially launched their investigation into the Trump campaign.

The alleged admission about Clinton’s emails officially sparked the Obama administration’s counterintelligence operation on Trump on July 31, 2016 – dubbed Operation Crossfire Hurricane. In September 2016, the FBI would send spy Stefan Halper to further probe Papadopoulos on the Clinton email allegation, and – according to his interview with Dan Bongino, Papadoplous says Halper angrily accused him of working with Russia before storming out of a meeting.

Halper essentially began interrogating Papadopoulos, saying that it’s “obviously in your interest to be working with the Russians” and to “hack emails.” “You’re complicit with Russia in this, isn’t that right George” Halper told him. Halper also inquired about Hillary’s hacked emails, insinuating that Papadopoulos possessed them. Papadopoulos denied knowing anything about this and asked to be left alone. –Bongino.com

There are two schools of thought on Papadopoulos and his relationship with Mifsud – the first link in the chainregarding the Clinton email rumor. Notably, Mifsud claimed last November to be a member of the Clinton Foundation, and has donated to the charity.

The first theory is that Mifsud and Papadopoulos are Russian agents, and that Papadopoulos was used to try and establish a backchannel to Putin. Papadopoulos admits he tried to set up a Trump-Putin meeting – which was flatly rejected by the Trump campaign. Papadopoulos, however, claims the Putin connection was a woman Mifsud introduced him to claiming to be Putin’s niece, who was present at a March 24, 2016 meeting.

The second theory regarding Mifsud is that he was a deep state plant working with the FBI; convincing Papadopoulos that he could arrange a meeting with members of the Russian government and then seeding Papadopoulos with the Clinton email rumor. From there, as the theory goes, the “deep state” attempted to pump Papadopoulos for information and set up a case against him – beginning with Alexander Downer and the “drunken” confession in London.

Papadopoulos told Bongino that he wasn’t drunk during his meeting with Downer, and that he was being recorded. Papadopoulos noted during the Bongino interview that transcripts of his meetings with Mifsud and Dower reportedly exist – which he says proves that he was set up. According to Papadopoulos, Mifsud’s lawyer said that he’s not a Russian asset and was instead working for Western intelligence.

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying the FBI about his interactions with Mifsud, and was sentenced to 14 days in federal prison and a $9,500 fine.

$10,000 cash

Papadopoulos also told Bongino about $10,000 in cash that he was given in an Israel hotel room in July 2017 – which he claims was another attempt to set him up. He says that he believes the bills were marked, and is looking for a way to bring the cash into the United States for Congressional investigators to analyze. The cash is currently with his attorney in Greece.

“I’m actually trying to bring that money back somehow so that Congress can investigate it because I am 100 percent sure those are marked bills, and to see who was actually running this operation against me,” Papadopoulos gold Bongino.

“I am more than happy to deliver the $10,000 in cash I received, as part of what I believe was a sting operation to frame me in summer 2017, to your committee to examine for marked bills. This is in the interest of me being fully transparent,” he wrote last week on Twitter to  North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows and Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe.

The two Republicans are members of a congressional task force investigating the FBI’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. The task force interviewed Papadopoulos on Oct. 25.

Papadopoulos acknowledged in his interview with Bongino that his claims about his encounters with an Israeli-American businessman named Charles Tawil were “an incredible, insane story.”

“But it’s true,” he asserted.

Papadopoulos told Bongino the he believes that Tawil “was working on behalf of Western intelligence to entrap me.”

Papadopoulos does not have direct evidence that Tawil was working on behalf of a Western government when they met in March and July 2017. Instead, Papadopoulos is speculating based on what he says is the peculiar circumstances of his encounters with Tawil as well as his meetings with at least one known FBI informant. –Daily Caller

Afraid he might be killed if he didn’t accept the money, Papadopoulos took the funds and later contacted Tawil – who allegedly told Papadopoulos he didn’t want it back. From there, Papadopoulos gave the cash to his attorney in Greece. Upon his return to the United States several days later, Papadopoulos was arrested on July 28, 2017 at Dulles International Airport in Washington D.C., by agents who he believes were looking for the cash.

And then when Papadopoulos landed back in America, he was arrested at Dulles International Airport on July 27th. Strangely, he wasn’t shown the warrant for his arrest when arrested, and didn’t know the reason why until the next day. The $10,000 that Tawil paid Papadopoulos in cash is interesting in this context, as it would be the exact amount of money one would be required to declare at customs. Papadopoulos didn’t recall if he was arrested before or after he filled out a customs slip (but didn’t have the money on him). –Bongino.com

At minimum, one should set aside an hour for the Bongino-Papadopoulos interview if only to hear his version of events.

Perhaps the biggest mystery of all is how George was able to end up with such a hot Italian (not Russian) wife.

Continue Reading

Paranoid Turkey Claims “Greece, Israel, & Egypt Are Part Of Khashoggi’s Murder Plot”

A new Turkish narrative has been launched claiming that Greece, Israel and Egypt are part of the murder plot of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

6 hours ago

November 5, 2018

Via Zerohedge

As we noted previouslythe conflict over gas in the eastern Mediterranean is intensifying.

The dispute concerns gas blocks, with Turkey furious about the energy cooperation of these Greece, Cyprus, and Egypt in the East Mediterranean Sea. While Turkish warships have been active, it appears Turkey is taking a new approach to this hybrid war.

As KeepTalkingGreece.com reports,a new Turkish narrative, based on paranoia and conspiracy theories, has been launched claiming that Greece, Israel and Egypt are part of the murder plot of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggipresumably in an effort to garner global opinion against their energy-hording neighbors.

This unbelievable allegation has been claimed by Erdogan’s close aide Yigit Bulut, who is famous for his delirium and ravings, during an appearance on state television of Turkey.

“Greece, Israel and Egypt are part of murder plot involving slain Saudi Arabia journalist Khashoggi in Istanbul,” Yigit Bulut said in TRT Television, where he is a frequent guest.

Enlisting the ‘good old traditional perception’ that Turkey is surrounded by enemies, KeepTalkingGreece notesthat Bulut said:

“a belt extending from Europe to Israel has always harbored hostility towards Turkey they never wanted Turks in this region. Europe even made Turks to fight unnecessary wars against Russia.”

It is worth noting that Russia and Turkey have come closer recently due to Syria, a cooperation sealed with armament sales to Ankara triggering the anger of US and the NATO of which Turkey is a member.

Bulut vowed that Turkey will continue oil and gas exploration in the East Mediterranean off-shore Cyprus.

