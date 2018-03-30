“Smoking gun” text messages confirm Obama White House – NOT Russia – meddled in 2016 election

The RussiaGate scandal is one of the most aggressively pushed and factually empty hoaxes a government has ever tried to pull on its people.

The fact we have this phoney scandal in the United States, which is supposed to be the “land of the free”, is also a huge travesty against both the integrity and honor of the nation.

It is also a scandal that which reflects a most amazing degree of arrogance on the part of the liberals in the US government, in that they seem to have believed that they could fabricate a scandal and launch investigations based on it, only to get caught up in it themselves.

On March 29th, 2018, a possible ‘smoking gun’ was found in the investigation of the text messages between FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok and DOJ lawyer Lisa Page that, if understood correctly, reveals the involvement of several Congressmen and other officials in the Obama Administration in a plot to stir up paranoia in order to justify launching of a fake investigation into the ‘meddling’ by Russian agencies in the upcoming US Presidential election.

It is important to note that though public notice of RussiaGate started in earnest AFTER the election of Donald Trump to the Presidency, the dynamic that set this up was actually planned and launched some five to six months before the November 8th, 2016 Presidential election.

Tyler Durden of ZeroHedge reported that unnamed investigators leaked to Fox News that text messages between FBI Agent Peter Strzok and DOJ attorney Lisa Page “strongly” suggest coordination between the White House, two independent intelligence agencies, and a Democratic Congressional leader.

The people referred to are: Denis McDonough, President Obama’s Chief of Staff, CIA chief John Brennan, former US Senator Harry Reid (D-NV), Andrew McCabe, former Deputy Director of the FBI, and James Comey, Director of the FBI.

In the evidence section that follows, we have boldfaced the names just to show clearly how specific the references are.

The Evidence

According to the leak, the text messages tell of former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe being concerned with “information control,” and suggest a plot to leak details of the FBI’s incipient investigation to both the White House and Reid.

John Brennan also became involved in agitating for an investigation, though his agency was supposed to be operationally separate from the FBI.

August 2, 2016: Page texted Strzok, saying: “Make sure you can lawfully protect what you sign. Just thinking about congress, foia [Freedom of Information Act], etc. You probably know better than me.” August 3, 2016: A text message from Strzok to Page described former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as being concerned with “information control” related to the initial investigation into the Trump campaign. According to a report from the New York Times, Brennan was sent to Capitol Hill around the same time to brief members of Congress on the possibility of election interference. August 8, 2016: Strzok texted Page: “Internal joint cyber cd intel piece for D, scenesetter for McDonough brief, Trainor [head of FBI cyber division] directed all cyber info be pulled. I’d let Bill and Jim hammer it out first, though it would be best for D to have it before the Wed WH session.” In these texts, according to the GOP investigators, “ D ” refers to FBI Director James Comey , and

” refers to , and “McDonough” referred to Chief of Staff Denis McDonough

Fox News further stated that one of its sources said the information was “concerning” enough to justify launching an independent probe into the FBI’s role in launching the Trump investigation.

The Fox piece goes on to add more information:

An FBI spokesman did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. The congressional investigators pointed out to Fox News that the CIA and FBI are supposed to be “independent agencies,” and noted that “coordination between political actors at the White House and investigators would be inappropriate,” raising questions about the level of involvement of Obama White House officials. But weeks later, on August 25, 2016, Brennan went to Capitol Hill to brief Harry Reid — and it was unclear whether FBI officials attended the briefing, a congressional source told Fox News. Two days after the briefing, Reid penned a letter to Comey requesting an investigation into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Senator Reid in the letter referred to wrote the following:

The evidence of a direct connection between the Russian government and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign continues to mount and has led Michael Morrell, the former Acting Central Intelligence Director, to call Trump an ‘unwitting agent’ of Russia and the Kremlin. The prospect of a hostile government actively seeking to undermine our free and fair elections represents one of the gravest threats to our democracy since the Cold War and it is critical for the Federal Bureau of Investigation to use every resource available to investigate this matter thoroughly and in a timely fashion.

Reid went on to cite reports in his letter, noting “methods” Russia was using to influence the Trump campaign and “manipulate it as a vehicle for advancing the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin.”

We don’t have any examples of this to show. I suspect, neither did Harry Reid. But that didn’t stop him from continuing the plot weaving, as he added the idea that

Recent staff changes within the Trump campaign have made clear that the Trump campaign has employed a number of individuals with significant and disturbing ties to Russia and the Kremlin,” urging Comey to make the investigation “public.

The New York Times reported on Reid’s letter to Comey for the first time on Aug. 29, 2016.

August 30, 2016: Strzok texted Page: “Here we go,” sending a link to that selfsame Times report titled, “Harry Reid Cites Evidence of Russian Tampering in U.S. Vote and seeks FBI inquiry.”

The texts also detail the FBI and Brennan’s role in feeding information to Reid, which inspired him to write a letter to the FBI demanding that an investigation be launched.

That letter was later leaked to the press. The Reid letter, Fox said, provided political cover for the bureau when it tried to justify launching an investigation into Trump as early as July 2016.

In other words, the FBI was well-versed in how to strategically use “leaks” to manage information control and wash its hands over any potential collusion allegations… with the exception of course of the texts that reveal how the plot was hatched in the first place.

“We are not making conclusions. What we are saying is that the timeline is concerning enough to warrant the appointment of an independent investigator to look at whether or not the Obama White House was involved [in the Trump-Russia investigation],” a GOP congressional source told Fox News.

Naturally, coordination between political appointees at the White House and DOJ investigators would cast doubt on the entire Russia probe, Fox‘s sources said.

The question now is whether McCabe, who was fired two weeks ago, will be called in to testify on these stark allegations.

ZeroHedge went on to say:

One thing is for certain: The texts provide the clearest sign yet into the Obama administration’s role in helping get the Russia probe off the ground in an attempt to roadblock President Trump’s new administration, all the while Obama chose to do nothing about reports of Russian attempts at election interference.

Now, this last phrase, in my opinion, still reeks of fabrication. Part of the RussiaGate narrative is the blind insistence that Russia was interfering with the US election process.

However, as has been pointed out by no less than the Mueller investigation itself, Russian interference was laughably minimal, and probably of absolutely no effect whatsoever on any part of the US Presidential election campaigns by any candidate.

However, the strong possibility of a connection does exist between the Obama Administration and the Hillary Clinton Campaign.

All the pieces are falling into place.

