Sky News host, James Morrow, calls to stop “elder abuse”. Let Joe Biden go home!

“Joe Biden is ‘completely losing it’ and it’s very sad,” say James Morrow from Sky News. After the recent Biden town hall more people are questioning, “Is Joe Biden a Victim of Elder Abuse?”
Sky News host James Morrow says Joe Biden’s fading mental faculties at public events has gotten to the point where it’s almost “elder abuse” for him to remain on the campaign trail. In a recent campaign event, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden once again struggled to get through a story without fumbling or going on a tangent.
“He is completely losing it and it is very sad,” Mr Morrow said.
“He should be just allowed to be at home. This is getting to the point where it’s elder abuse.”
Joe Biden’s candidacy should be ‘included under the heading of elder abuse’
James Woods tweeted back in July: “Where is his wife? Does she not care? It’s outright cruelty.”
