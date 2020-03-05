Six Ways Why Coronavirus® Fails the Sniff Test – The Burning Platform

Only one form of contagion travels faster than a virus. And that’s fear.

― Dan Brown, Inferno

It appears reaction to Coronavirus® has wreaked more carnage globally than the virus itself. Although a 2-3% mortality rate is nothing to sneeze at, it’s not exactly a Biblical plague either; even if virtually none of it passes the sniff test.

Given how Coronavirus® has been reported, coupled with how it’s been handled, its dubious origins, the alleged number of infected and deceased, as well as the age and general health of those who are reported to have died….something stinks.

As I indicated in my last article, it seems Coronavirus® has, indeed, become the new Terrorism®. The dark powers want the panic. They need the hysteria. Why? For diversion, control, or all the above.

There can be no doubt the mainstream media is NOT trying to downplay COVID-19. Just the opposite. Except what makes this latest remarketing of coronavirus different than 911®, Weapons of Mass Destruction®, and The War on Terror®, is that, this time, the Alternative Internet is on board – even to the point of citing Orwellian Media sources.

In any event, healthy skepticism is not close-mindedness, per se, because we may one day have a genuine pandemic on our hands. But Coronavirus® doesn’t present the way one would expect if real. Instead, the hysteria has a sort of Y2K vibe to it all.

So I ask you, Dear Reader, what if all the numbers and the reporting regarding the contagiousness, infectivity, and mortality of Coronavirus® were completely erroneous? Or, worse…, complete bullsh*t like the Russian Dossier and the whistleblower behind Operation Ukrainian Impeachment.

What if the Chinese were punked?

What if every single human being on earth who has ever lived, has had coronaviruses in their system at one time or another and the math was exactly the same?

What if SARS and MERS were similar psyops played out…. when? During peak flu season.

Because, if all the fundamentals are wrong, then so will be the conclusions.

Let us count the ways Coronavirus® fails to pass the sniff test:

1.) The Hype

Again, this blogger’s speculation is that Coronavirus® is the remarketing of coronavirus via COVID-19®, and the selective reporting is the hype. Because this urgency behind Coronavirus® in the news makes African AIDS look like the sniffles.

It also has become completely obvious that certain names/entities consistently appear in the COVID-19® coverage (in both the mainstream and alternative media): The Gates Foundation, John Hopkins University, and UK’s The Guardian.

The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation hosted Event 201, a high-level pandemic exercise on October 18, 2019, in New York, NY. The exercise illustrated areas where public/private partnerships will be necessary during the response to a severe pandemic in order to diminish large-scale economic and societal consequences.

(More on that in # 3 below)

And this from a few days ago:

The John Hopkins University Coronavirus Global Cases Monitor shows that the mortality rate of the epidemic is very low. At the close of this article, 87,470 cases, 2,990 deaths and 42,670 recovered. It is normal for the media to focus on the first two figures, but I think it is important to remember the last one. The recovered figure is more than ten times the deceased one. This should not make the reader ignore the epidemic, but it is also worth reading the scientific study that shows that the death rate in citizens under 60 is less than 1.3%, 0.2% in young population, and on average it is a maximum of 4% (“The Epidemiological Characteristics of an Outbreak of 2019 Novel Coronavirus Diseases”, February 2020).

Additionally, the John Hopkins people have been incessantly interviewed throughout the cable news universe.

Now consider the timeline: On Sunday, February 2, 2020, the first COVID-19 death outside of China was reported:

Global development Coronavirus: first death outside China recorded as total fatalities pass 300 Man from Wuhan has died in a Philippines hospital, says WHO, as Xi Jinping orders 1,400 more medical workers into Wuhan Global development is supported byBill and Melinda Gates Foundation Sun 2 Feb 2020 11.08 EST

Indeed. The Gates Foundation. And the hits keep coming.

What about the timing of the first recorded COVID-19® death that occurred outside of China? It was one day before the Iowa Caucuses were held (2-3-2020) where the results were massaged to raise Mayor Pete over Bernie and bump Biden to the bare minimum viability.

It was also two days before the Diamond Princess cruise ship was quarantined in Japan (more on this in # 4 below) and three days before Trump was acquitted in the Senate.

https://www.theburningplatform.com/2020/03/04/six-ways-why-coronavirus-fails-the-sniff-test/

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report