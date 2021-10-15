Sistahs Are Doin’ It For Themselves

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Men are more violent than women; they commit the vast majority of violent crimes, including murders, but in this age of equality, the ladies are catching up. Even so, they are appalled at “male violence”, “gendered violence”, misogyny…Take the Labour MP Claudia Webbe, for example. In July last year, an off-duty police officer assaulted a woman in the street after one drink too many. He is now no longer a police officer, but Miss Webbe was outraged that he didn’t lose his freedom as well as his job. After he was given a slap on the wrist at Leicester Magistrates’ Court earlier this year, she opined: “This will only serve to further undermine trust in the police just days after their policing of the peaceful vigil”.

The vigil in question was the one held for Sarah Everard who was murdered by another serving police officer.

“Nobody, least of all those who are entrusted to keep us safe, can be above the law,” said Miss Webbe.

She went on to describe “male violence against women” as an epidemic.

“Given recent events, now is the time to unite the country and put in place long overdue protections for women against unacceptable violence, including action against domestic homicides, rape and street harassment – as well as tackling the misogynistic attitudes that underpin the abuse women face.”

Did you hear that? Miss Webbe is appalled at the misogynistic attitudes that underpin the abuse women face. So you will perhaps be a little surprised that on October 13, she was herself convicted of harassing a woman. Harassment is a catch-all term, and since the relevant legislation was introduced, it has been abused by both the police and their collaborators in the CPS. Sixteen years ago, a student was prosecuted for harassment after calling a police horse “gay”.

However, not all acts of harassment are equal; Miss Webbe was found to have harassed a love rival over a considerable period; one of her threats was to throw acid in this woman’s face. She was bailed until November 4 when she can expect some sort of prison sentence. Of course, it might be argued that she wasn’t actually violent because she only threatened to throw acid in a woman’s face and didn’t actually do it, but no jurist of reason would entertain that suggestion. Also, she was charged long before the murder of Sarah Everard, so might one not detect an extra tinge of hypocrisy here?

Miss Webbe said she would appeal her conviction, though she probably doesn’t appeal to you. There have been calls for her to resign, but so far she has resisted them.

If Claudia Webbe is in deep trouble, Penelope Jackson is in it up to her neck, because in February this year, she stabbed her husband to death at their home.

She was originally arrested for attempted murder, but after he died, she said “Oh, good.” On video!

She is pleading guilty to manslaughter by the legal fiction of diminished responsibility, and so far things are not looking good for her. A number of prosecution witnesses have said they never saw any sign of abuse on her husband’s part. Her trial at Bristol Crown Court is estimated to last three weeks. It will be interesting to see if the defence calls some airhead domestic violence “expert” to “educate” the jury about how she suffered in silence for many years before losing control.

If you don’t know the rules of feminist apologetics, here they are again:

Rule 1: men are always in the wrong/bad/guilty; women are always innocent.

Rule 2: if in doubt, refer to rule 1.

Miss Webbe’s actions were clearly provoked by her former lover, and if David Jackson hadn’t married his wife, she wouldn’t have stabbed him to death. So you see, as ever, it’s all a man’s fault and women are entirely blameless.

