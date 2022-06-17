in Latest, Video

Siemens, Nord Stream 1 exposes clueless Western leaders. Xi, Putin and SPIEF

467 Views 8 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Siemens, Nord Stream 1 exposes clueless Western leaders. Xi, Putin and SPIEF
The Duran: Episode 1309

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

8 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Biden’s economic policy, ‘all Putin’s fault.’ Nabiullina keeps Russia on track

Lavrov challenges Boris & Truss. Trudeau & Scholz stumped by Gazprom. ZIPAIR cancels Z. Update 1 Topic 587