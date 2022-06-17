The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Siemens, Nord Stream 1 exposes clueless Western leaders. Xi, Putin and SPIEF
The Duran: Episode 1309
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.