in Latest, Video

Lavrov challenges Boris & Truss. Trudeau & Scholz stumped by Gazprom. ZIPAIR cancels Z. Update 1 Topic 587

510 Views 15 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Lavrov challenges Boris & Truss. Trudeau & Scholz stumped by Gazprom. ZIPAIR cancels Z. Update 1
Topic 587

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

15 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
waine
waine
June 17, 2022

I thought Harbek wanted to get shut of Russian gas by the end of the year, well, gazprom is only helping him to meet his goal, so why is the guy freaking out. either he wants to get rid of Russia gas or he is just bluffing, well his bluff has just been called, WHAT AN IDIOT.

3
Reply

Siemens, Nord Stream 1 exposes clueless Western leaders. Xi, Putin and SPIEF

U.S.-&-allied press is riddled with lies, and most of the ‘alternatives’ also are.