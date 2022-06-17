The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Lavrov challenges Boris & Truss. Trudeau & Scholz stumped by Gazprom. ZIPAIR cancels Z. Update 1
Topic 587
I thought Harbek wanted to get shut of Russian gas by the end of the year, well, gazprom is only helping him to meet his goal, so why is the guy freaking out. either he wants to get rid of Russia gas or he is just bluffing, well his bluff has just been called, WHAT AN IDIOT.