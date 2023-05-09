The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Watch this video and you consider: have you ever seen an interview with any president of the United States be managed out loud like this?

(if you don’t see the moment right away, it begins at 1:15 into the video)

Did you find yourself having the same reaction as Jesse Watters? I sure did.

It happened again, too, as the White House staffers tried to deflect a Hunter Biden question.

Managed Imposter, managed media, even corrupt Faux (Fox) News has reporters that still say honest things… at least to a point. When will Jesse Watters get “Tuckered out?”

But still, when it is this blatantly obvious, at least someone spoke about it.

Here is a supplementary clip, also quite good, from The Five, which, incidentally has several candidates for getting Tuckered – Greg Gutfeld, the guy with a Russian wife… is probably going on the block along with Jesse when the time comes.

In the meantime, we will rejoice a tiny bit at some honest reporting from a major network.

