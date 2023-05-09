The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Yes, yes, I know. The Duran is mostly about geopolitics, the art of grownups behaving badly. Soap operas for ugly people. Right?

But the recent spate of events where someone enters a place full of people and starts killing them for no reason is a phenomenon that is primarily unique in the United States. Is it any wonder that the kids kill other people in schools while the adults kill thousands and millions of innocents abroad?

One ought to wonder if these things are connected.

They are.

The United States was not always King of the Hill. This really did not begin until the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. Before that, American citizens (we will leave the government alone for now) were on their mettle to strive for success, to accept failure patiently and learn from it… wash, rinse, repeat. While this sense of struggle existed, Americans generally became pretty good people (except for those we conveniently ignored by sending them to Washington).

But after the fall of the Soviet Union there was a brief period of “rest” – the Cold War was over, the Russians would be our friends now and everything was good.

Now, to the geopolitical cynics out there, please understand – my saying this reflects the attitudes we experienced in the United States in the early 1990s. I remember this because I was there. Our present age is extremely jaded and cynical, but it was not always like it is now. At least, not from the perspectives of Regular People.

Now, things are different. Just as the bully who plays King of the Hill becomes puffed up with pride because he can keep everyone else from the top, so has the foreign policy establishment of the United States become – moving from “defender of the free world” to “hegemon” and most recently to “antiChristian tyrant”, all the while trumpeting “American exceptionalism” when what it was that truly did make America exceptional at one point was definitely not being king of the hill.

What made our nation exceptional was that we had the freedom to be the best we could be under God, to strive under Christian principles of living to live with dignity and serve others as Christians do.

Every nation derives meaning and purpose from some unifying quality—an ethnic character, a common religion, a shared history. The United States is different. America was founded at a particular time, by a particular people, on the basis of particular principles about man, liberty, and constitutional government. The American Revolution drew on old ideas. The United States is the product of Western civilization, shaped by Judeo-Christian culture and the political liberties inherited from Great Britain. Yet the founding of the United States was also revolutionary. Not in the sense of replacing one set of rulers with another, or overthrowing the institutions of society, but in placing political authority in the hands of the people. As the English writer G. K. Chesterton famously observed, “America is the only nation in the world that is founded on a creed.” That creed is set forth most clearly in the Declaration of Independence, by which the American colonies announced their separation from Great Britain. The Declaration is a timeless statement of inherent rights, the proper purposes of government, and the limits on political authority. The American Founders appealed to self-evident truths, stemming from “the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God,” to justify their liberty. This is a universal and permanent standard. These truths are not unique to America but apply to all men and women everywhere. They are as true today as they were in 1776. Working from the principle of equality, the American Founders asserted that men could govern themselves according to common beliefs and the rule of law. Throughout history, political power was—and still is—often held by the strongest. But if all are equal and have the same rights, then no one is fit by nature to rule or to be ruled.

In light of this excerpt from the Heritage Foundation’s piece linked above, it ought to be evident that “the rule of the bully” was never the intended outcome of the American experiment. The fact that we have enabled bullies in our recent times comes from a rejection of common faith – namely, that faith which prescribed that it is always wrong to be a bully.

Instead, we now seek “strong men” to “take care of us”, and we reinstated the Power of the Bully.

The bully never stays on the top of the hill forever. He will inevitably be defeated, often by someone he totally dismissed as insignificant. That is taking place in the United States foreign policy establishment now.

But the societal damage to our country’s generation from the 1990’s and later persists. We have severely deficient youth (and not so young people) who are warped with “no one is above me”, and this attitude is what is making it seem acceptable for such people, when confronted with disappointment or failure, to go and blast other people into oblivion, usually blasting themselves there in the process.

So, yes. Geopolitics is involved. “As within, so without” but the converse is true. “As without, so within.”

The problems in the USA and Europe are not going to be solved by indulging people’s sexual confusion. Freud thought everything in a person’s psychological health was somehow connected to sex. He was wrong. As we can see, “trans” people are the most fragile, unstable specimens of homo sapiens that can be found. They have counterparts everywhere – because the thing all of these people share in common is a personal theology of Self as God. “There is no God, only me.”

With such an operating principle in our hearts, is the present explosion of lawlessness at all levels any surprise? Further, is it any surprise that the one nation gathering a new “pole” of influence in the world is a nation that has recently made it a Constitutional point that it is united by common religion and culture? (That nation is Russia, for all you still in Rio Linda…)

