Should We Believe All Women? Ask Jack Rebolledo! (Part 1)

The recent sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden was largely ignored by the mainstream media until it could be ignored no longer. It is easy to understand why: his accuser Tara Reade is away with the fairies. That being said, some conservative commentators, including Larry Elder, have pointed to the double standard used for judging such allegations when made against Republicans, including Donald Trump.

Reade claims she was digitally penetrated by Biden way back in 1993. Does that mean she is unworthy of belief? According to Barbara Ziv and other “experts”, sexual assault victims often delay for weeks, years, decades, indeed some never report the incident. Furthermore, they often maintain cordial relations with their attackers. Heck, some even go back for more. This is what Ziv calls rape trauma – in reality an imaginary condition known as rape trauma syndrome. The purpose of rape trauma syndrome is to eviscerate exculpatory evidence, something Ziv achieved with both Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein. In other words, women never lie about rape, or anything else. Feminist airhead Jessica Valenti has recently published a book to this effect. What are the facts?

False allegations of criminal behaviour and all manner of other things are rampant in our society, and almost certainly have always been. In 1943, a senior American police officer claimed half of all rape allegations were “bunk”. In 1943, rape meant rape, not “I was too drunk to consent”, “I was too frightened to say no”, or any of a dozen pathetic excuses we hear today.

In 1943, people were not walking around with smartphones in their pockets, nor were there grids of state-owned and private CCTV cameras all over our cities. Since there have been, any number of fake crimes and hoaxes have been exposed worldwide. Think Jussie Smollett. His case received massive publicity, but most others receive little if any. Let’s take a random stab. In December 2018, a member of the public asked Leicestershire Fire And Rescue Service how many hoax calls had been received from 2015 to date. In 2015, there were 11,783 emergency (999) calls (ie for fire, police and ambulance), out of which 406 were judged to be false. This is a small percentage, less that 3.5%, but it is still a large number. That is just one county in England which has a population of around 700,000. Now scale that up: the UK has a population of over 66 million; the United States over 327 million. That is a lot of hoax calls, a lot of lies. Even if most are made by men, or more likely juveniles, gratuitous lies, pointless lies, are endemic. Add to that a definite purpose: attention-seeking, financial gain, malice, revenge…and factor in all the lies that are reported not to the police but to management, neighbours, family members, that is a lot of dishonest people, and a lot of damage done to the innocent.

A false allegation of sexual assault can be devastating for the accused. It can result in social stigma, dismissal, and in some cases many years in prison. And the allegation need not be serious. In some jurisdictions, a lawyer, doctor, accountant…who is convicted simply of touching a woman’s breast without permission, will lose his livelihood. Let that sink in for a minute before using #believeallwomen.

Recent developments, before the disgraceful Brett Kavanaugh witch-hunt, indicate that not only do certain malicious women realise the power a false allegation gives them but so do people in the political arena who will stop at nothing to smear, and if possible destroy, their opponents or designated targets.

Is it then not entirely reasonable to expect at least minimal corroboration before a man is charged with rape? The sexual grievance industry says no, but let’s look at just one case that did have massive corroboration.

On June 18, 2018, an Indiana police officer responded to a 911 call from a 12 year old boy who said his mother had just been attacked. Shelly Korous had indeed been seriously assaulted, and she had the bruises to prove it. On the way to the hospital she began complaining about vaginal pain. She identified her attacker as her estranged husband Jack Rebolledo. Plenty of evidence there, arrest that man! Who could not believe this woman after what she had been through?

There was only one problem with her story though, at the time of this assault, Jack Rebolledo was out of state. Shelly (pictured above) had faked the entire thing and had even duped her young son into becoming an unwitting accomplice. This wasn’t the first false allegation Shelly had made against Jack; a lesser man would have been driven to desperation, but he chose the legal route.

If Jack had been convicted of what was clearly a level 1 felony, he would have faced a sentence of up forty years. He probably wouldn’t have received the maximum, but how does even five years behind bars grab you, especially as a convicted sex offender in an American prison?

