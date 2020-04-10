Old drugs and an old supplement; new cheap weapons against the virus | HealthInsightUK

By Jerome Burne .
Lockdown and social isolation are drastic and magic money-tree expensive solutions to the Covid-19 crisis, but they are essential because the alternative would be even worse. If only we had a way of tacking the virus directly. Something that cut your risk of getting it and reduced the time in intensive care if you had a serious infection.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Leave a Reply