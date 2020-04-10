France Calls Cuba For Help And Allows Veterinary Drugs To Bb Administered To COVID-19 Patients

1. The French government calls Cuba for help in its overseas territories of Antilles and Guyana to deal with the coronavirus.

Author: François Asselineau, issued on April 2, 2020, translated by Etienne

Source : https://www.upr.fr/affaires-etrangeres-et-relations-internationales/cest-officiel-la-france-appelle-cuba-au-secours-dans-nos-dom-dantilles-guyane-pour-faire-face-au-coronavirus/

What an irony in history ! With a health system torn down by 21 years of budget cuts “to save the euro”, France is forced to call Cuba for help in its overseas territories of West Indies and Guyana to deal with the coronavirus.

In the most discreet way possible, the French Prime Minister signed Decree No. 2020-377 of March 31, 2020 « relating to the exercise in certain overseas territories of the professions of doctor, dentist, midwife and pharmacist by persons who do not meet the nationality and diploma conditions normally applicable. »

Source: https://www.legifrance.gouv.fr/affichTexte.do;jsessionid=E0626728450545669462301F8AC8E6A1.tplgfr32s_1?cidTexte=JORFTEXT000041773942&dateTexte=&oldAction=rechJO&categorieLien=id&idJO=JORFCONT000041773787

Concretely, the decree authorizes the overseas territories to recruit doctors and nursing staff with diplomas outside the European Union, to deal with recurrent shortages of staff overseas and especially to fight the epidemic of coronavirus.

A discreet call for help to Cuba

Even more concretely, this decree was taken to allow Cuban doctors and nursing assistants – renowned for their excellence – to come and practice in Guadeloupe, Saint-Martin, Saint-Barthélemy, Guyana, Martinique and Saint Pierre and Miquelon.

This was indeed an increasingly pressing requirement from the territories of the Antilles and Guyana to cope with the disastrous shortage of nursing staff. Because in the French overseas territories even more than in mainland France rages the Europeanist policy of destruction of the public services and constant budget cuts of the health system.

Senator Théophile of Guadeloupe praised it in a press release: “This is a first step with the arrival of Cuban doctors in Guadeloupe. Their presence alongside health professionals already involved in the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic could thus, if necessary, soon be a reality. ”

Source: https://www.cnews.fr/france/2020-04-02/des-medecins-etrangers-en-renfort-dans-les-hopitaux-doutre-mer-943016

2. The French government – desperate in the face of shortages everywhere – issues a decree to administer veterinary drugs to COVID-19 patients

Author: François Asselineau, issued on April 6, 2020, abstract translated by Etienne

Source: https://www.upr.fr/actualite/le-gouvernement-aux-abois-face-aux-penuries-tous-azimuts-prend-un-decret-pour-administrer-aux-malades-de-la-covid-19-des-medicaments-a-usage-veterinaire/

We are witnessing, before our very eyes, the endless collapse of the macronist illusion.

A pharmacist assistant at the hospital of […], unveiled that the decree 2020-293 of March 23, 2020 […] which provides for the possibility of prescribing, preparing, dispensing and administering in hospital medecines initially dedicated for veterinary, was taken in the context of a shortage of hypnotic (e.g. midazolam), morphine (e.g. sufentanyl, ketamine), or curare (e.g. cisatracurium) drugs used in the intensive care management of Covid-19 patients.

Source: https://www.legifrance.gouv.fr/affichTexte.do?cidTexte=JORFTEXT000041780609&categorieLien=id

The purpose of administering these drugs is to put patients in a semi-coma by placing them under sedation because respiratory distress generates in them a state of agitation and loss of energy that can be fatal.

In conclusion, due to lack of means and conflict of interest, the government prefers to authorize the prescription of veterinary drugs to the French people instead of acting upstream by providing masks, tests and chloroquine from the onset of symptoms…

