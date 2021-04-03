SEC targets video platform Odysee
What’s the big deal?
The entire blockchain industry is at risk in the United States. Big tech and Wall St. would have more power and many people could lose their jobs.
LBRY, THE SEC, & THE FUTURE OF CRYPTO
The entire blockchain industry is at risk in the United States. Big tech and Wall St. would have more power and many people could lose their jobs. The SEC is advancing an aggressive and disastrous new standard that would make almost all blockchain tokens securities.
can SEC shut LBRY down? .. the blockchain isn’t contained within the bounds of the USA. Surely the best they can do is to make it illegal in the USA to access media free of political censorship.
