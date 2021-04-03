in Latest, Video

SEC targets video platform Odysee

119 Views 1 Comment

SEC targets video platform Odysee
****News Topic 355*****

What’s the big deal?
The entire blockchain industry is at risk in the United States. Big tech and Wall St. would have more power and many people could lose their jobs.

LBRY, THE SEC, & THE FUTURE OF CRYPTO

The entire blockchain industry is at risk in the United States. Big tech and Wall St. would have more power and many people could lose their jobs. The SEC is advancing an aggressive and disastrous new standard that would make almost all blockchain tokens securities.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforuSECodysee

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
mijj
mijj
April 3, 2021

can SEC shut LBRY down? .. the blockchain isn’t contained within the bounds of the USA. Surely the best they can do is to make it illegal in the USA to access media free of political censorship.
/i’m guessing .. i don’t know.

0
Reply

‘Our Interesting Times Podcast’ Interview on British Origins of the Deep State