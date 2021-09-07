The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Saudi-Russia Ink Defence Deal as Moscow Fills Void Caused by US Mideast Retreat
Russia, KSA Strengthen Military Ties In Signal To Washington; UAVs, Helos Potentially On Table
BEIRUT: When the deputy defense ministers from Russia and Saudi Arabia signed a new military cooperation agreement last week, it served as not just a sign of growth between the two governments, but also as a clear signal from Riyadh: it is willing to diversify its defense relationships beyond its longtime focus on the United States.
