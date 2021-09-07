in Latest, Video

Saudi-Russia Ink Defence Deal as Moscow Fills Void Caused by US Mideast Retreat

Saudi-Russia Ink Defence Deal as Moscow Fills Void Caused by US Mideast Retreat
Russia, KSA Strengthen Military Ties In Signal To Washington; UAVs, Helos Potentially On Table

Russia, KSA Strengthen Military Ties In Signal To Washington; UAVs, Helos Potentially On Table

BEIRUT: When the deputy defense ministers from Russia and Saudi Arabia signed a new military cooperation agreement last week, it served as not just a sign of growth between the two governments, but also as a clear signal from Riyadh: it is willing to diversify its defense relationships beyond its longtime focus on the United States.

