Big protests in Paris and Amsterdam against passport…

WATCH: Thousands flood Paris streets protesting against Covid-19 health passes across France

More than 200 demonstrations against the so-called coronavirus health pass have been scheduled for Saturday across France. In Paris alone thousands of people joined rallies against what they call a violation of people’s rights. Massive crowds flooded the streets of the French capital on Saturday.

WATCH tens of thousands march against vaccine passports in Amsterdam

People from across the political spectrum packed ionto the streets of Amsterdam to protest the Dutch government’s proposed vaccine passes. The demonstration blocked roads in the city centre for miles. Crowds of protesters gathered in Amsterdam’s Dam Square on Sunday for a 7km (4 mile) march through the city’s canal-lined streets and back to the square, all in protest of the center-right government’s coronavirus policies.

Olivia Kroth
September 8, 2021
September 8, 2021
Protests in Epinal, Vosges, Eastern France:

Olivia Kroth
September 8, 2021
September 8, 2021
Medical personnel of the Hospital Nimes (Gard) speaking about the dangers of Covid vaccination:

Olivia Kroth
September 8, 2021
September 8, 2021
More than 200 protest actions on the 4th of September in France against the pass sanitaire:

Olivia Kroth
September 8, 2021
September 8, 2021
Protest march against pass sanitaire in Bordeaux:

Olivia Kroth
September 8, 2021
September 8, 2021
Thousands of lawsuits against French ministers because of the forced pass sanitaire are brought to the High Court of Justice – against the Ministers of Health, Education and Internal Affairs:

