In 2011, the United States, Israel, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and most Persian Gulf states conspired to destroy Syria for different reasons. They covertly sent tens of thousands of jihadist mercenaries to Syria and shipped them billions of dollars of weaponry and supplies to overthrow the government of Syria. This effort failed so the USA launched a massive bombing campaign to destroy eastern Syria while an American led mercenary force invaded from Iraq to occupy eastern Syria before it could be liberated by the Syrian army. This effort stalled, so President Barack Obama authorized thousands of American combat troops to invade Syria, even though he had publicly promised not to send American ground troops into Syria.

