Regime change attempt in Montenegro as new Orthodox Church leader inaugurated
The Duran: Episode 1082
Montenegro Opposition Accused of ‘Coup Attempt’ Over Cetinje Riots
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against the enthronement of the Serbian Orthodox metropolitan Joanikije in Cetinje, Montenegro. Photo: EPA-EFE/BORIS PEJOVIC Montenegrin officials have accused the opposition Democratic Party of Socialists, DPS, of launching a coup attempt during violent protests at the weekend against the enthronement of a new Serbian Orthodox Church leader, claiming that some of the protesters were armed.
Protests as Montenegro’s new Orthodox head inaugurated
Dozens reported injured after protests against enthronement of new head of Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro. The new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro has been inaugurated, arriving by helicopter under the protection of police who dispersed protesters with tear gas.
