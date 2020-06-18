SARS-CoV-2 Origin — Deadliest Cover-Up in Human History

Analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
- The issue of SARS-CoV-2’s origin is not a racial, cultural or political one. The real issue here is whether or not dangerous gain-of-function research is wise and whether it should be allowed to continue — anywhere
- If SARS-CoV-2 is an engineered manmade virus — as mounting research suggests — it is proof positive that gain-of-function research poses tremendous risks to humanity and that those risks far exceed any potential gain
- The risk of a laboratory release is immense. According to the Department of Homeland Security’s risk assessment for the National Bio- and Agro-Defense Facility in Kansas, the chances of a virus escaping the facility over its 50-year lifespan is 70%
- Researchers have identified inserted sections in the spike surface that allow SARS-CoV-2 to bind to human cells. They also warn that current efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine are likely to fail simply because the etiology of the virus has been misunderstood
- They also point out that choosing an adjuvant after the primary vaccine design work has been completed, which is how vaccine development is typically done, may be yet another serious mistake that could make a COVID-19 vaccine really dangerous
