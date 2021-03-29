Rutgers’ Vaccine Apartheid – The Persecution Worsens Unless We Stop it Now
Rutgers U announces students are required to receive vaccine, as senators call “anti-vaxxers” domestic terrorists. Legislators call for banning ‘conspiracy theorists’ from government. The push for vaccine apartheid and censorship of critical though…
Rutgers’ Vaccine Apartheid – The Persecution Worsens Unless We Stop it Now
Rutgers U announces students are required to receive vaccine, as senators call “anti-vaxxers” domestic terrorists. Legislators call for banning ‘conspiracy theorists’ from government. The push for vaccine apartheid and censorship of critical thought is accelerating, and the state is creating a sub-human class of “untermensch” who are dangerous. This is happening rapidly. Christian from the Ice Age Farmer broa[d]cast stresses how urgent the situation is in this bitchute exclusive.
— FULL SHOW NOTES —
Watch on BitChute /
LBRY / Odysee / YouTube Download Podcast
•
“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.”
– Henry Kissinger
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.