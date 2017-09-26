Russia’s enemies leaked location of martyred Lt. Gen. Asapov to ISIS

Syria has begun conducting an investigation into the incidents which led to the murder of Lieutenant General Valery Asapov, after he came under attack by ISIS shelling in Deir ez-Zor. The Russian officer was participating in the Syrian liberation of the city which had been under ISIS occupation for over three years.

A source from the security services of the Syrian Arab Republic has told Sputnik the following,

“The results of a preliminary investigation into the death of general Asapov in Deir ez-Zor evidences a leak of information on his location to the side that carried out the attack”.

The question which remains is: who leaked the information to ISIS?

With Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister stating that “the death of the Russian commander is the price paid with blood for the hypocrisy of American policy in Syria”, many fingers will be pointing to the United States or their proxies, the SDF.

Just prior to Asapov’s death, Russia released photos showing how the US and SDF move freely in ISIS territory, in the most startling piece of evidence yet which demonstrates how the US, SDF and ISIS are in collusion on the battlefield in Deir ez-Zor.

It is now conceivable, based on both official and unofficial statements, that Asapov’s death may have been the result of sabotage from those operating in or colluding with the US led coalition in Syria.

The investigation continues.