BREAKING: Syrian Arab Army liberates 100% of Deir ez-Zor after final battles with ISIS terrorists

The Syrian Arab Army has fully liberated Deir ez-Zor city after over three years of ISIS occupation. Much of the city had been liberated following Syria’s breaking of the siege of Deir ez-Zor and entering the city on 5 September of this year.

After the subsequent, nearly two months of fighting against the remnants of ISIS and their intentional backers, the last remaining fighters have been crushed.

#BREAKING Syria army captures Deir Ezzor city from Islamic State, monitor says — AFP news agency (@AFP) November 2, 2017

Deir ez-Zor was the last stronghold of ISIS in Syria and while other pockets of the terrorist group remain, the full liberation of Deir ez-Zor, along with nearby al-Mayadeen, the effective world ‘capital’ of ISIS, means that the group is essentially destroyed as a battle capable organisation with territory under its illegal occupation.

During the battle to free Deir ez-Zor, Syrian Major General Issam Zahreddine, a man who had become the symbol of the resistance for Syrians, was tragically martyred when he stepped on an ISIS landmine in Deir ez-Zor.

The city’s full liberation will be seen as a lasting tribute to a man who helped Syria through her most difficult period in modern history.