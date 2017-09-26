ERDOGAN: Israel will not be able to help Kurds against Turkish economic blockade

ANKARA (Sputnik) – Israel, the only state to support the independence referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan, will not be able to help the region should neighboring states introduce an economic blockade, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday.

On Monday, the independence vote took place in the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan as well as in the disputed areas officially controlled by Baghdad but de-facto remaining under the control of the Kurdish authorities. More than 90 percent of voters cast their ballots in favor of gaining independence from Iraq according to local media.

“Who supported the referendum, who recognized the results? Israel alone did. Kosovo was recognized by scores of countries and it still could not become a state. What would Israel’s recognition do? … As soon as we start imposing sanctions, close the oil valve, it will be the end. All income would cease. As soon as lorries stop going to northern Iraq, there will be nothing to eat there. How will Israel supply anything there? Please, it can try,” Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara.