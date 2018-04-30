in Latest

Russian Su-57 FIFTH Generation Fighters prepare for grand showing in Moscow’s Victory Day Parade [VIDEO]

These two videos offer great opportunities to get up close and personal with the Sukhoi Su-57 – one of the finest fighter jets ever made.

When the United States developed its Fifth Generation air-superiority fighter, the F-22 Raptor, it gave the world a glimpse at a superior aircraft in terms of stealth abilities (the ability to appear invisible to radar and tracking systems) speed (top speeds are classified, though admittedly appears slower than earlier generations like the F-15), and maneuverability (the best, bar none). But military secrets are the most fleeting of all, as they say, and so the Russian Federation sought to meet and exceed the benchmarks set by the F-22, and they have done it with the new Su-57.

This first video shows two of the new fighters in preparation for the Victory Day Parade to be held on the 9th of May in Moscow.

Nice, isn’t it? This plane is a thing of beauty. This video is long on closeup views of the plane while on the ground.

The second video is in Russian, but it is readable if one looks carefully. It tells us the specs of the plane and shows us its agility in flight.

And in English, here are the known specs of this amazing aircraft. (Courtesy of Wikipedia.org)

General characteristics

  • Crew: 1
  • Length: 19.8 m (65 ft)
  • Wingspan: 13.95 m (45 ft 10 in)
  • Height: 4.74 m (15 ft 7 in)
  • Wing area: 78.8 m² (848.1 ft²)
  • Empty weight: 18,000 kg (39,680 lb)
  • Loaded weight: 25,000 kg (55,115 lb) typical mission weight, 29,270 kg (64,530 lb) at full load
  • Max. takeoff weight: 35,000 kg (77,160 lb)
  • Fuel capacity: 10,300 kg (22,700 lb)[170]
  • Powerplant: 2 × Saturn AL-41F1 for initial production, Izdeliye 30 for later production[93] turbofans
    • Dry thrust: 93.1 kN / 107 kN (21,000 lbf / 24,054 lbf) each
    • Thrust with afterburner: 147 kN / 176 kN (33,067 lbf / 39,566 lbf) each

Performance

Armament

Avionics

