This was quite a find. CCTV Video News Agency published a video of its presentation of its J-20 fighter jet at an airshow in Paris, France.

One of the most interesting comments here is that, unlike the US F-22, which is its premier stealth fighter, and which is not for sale even to NATO allies, and the F-35, which is not a bad plane, but its failure lies in the fact that it tries to be too many things at once, and its sale is also highly restricted…

Well, the J-20 is for sale to any nation who wants to put them in its air forces.

The effect of this is obvious: the Chinese can effectively defang the NATO tiger by simply flooding the market with equipment which is just as capable.

Let’s do a specifications comparison.

My two key stats – top speed and service ceiling have these numbers:

F-22 Raptor: Mach 2.25 and 65,000 feet.

F-35 Lightning II: Mach 1.6 “at altitude”, and a service ceiling of 50,000 feet

The stats on the Lightning are what makes it inferior in my views, especially as the US has much cheaper and faster planes in its production history. This debacle was supposed to be cheap, but came out to be 100 million per plane. Not much of a bargain there!

While not listed to be quite as fast as the Raptor, the J-20 can easily outrun an F-35, it can fly higher than the Raptor (Top speed Mach 2.0, service ceiling 66,000 feet), and its price is a hefty $110 million, but its nearest American competitor, the Raptor is $143 million at purchase and with servicing costs, potentially over $228 million per aircraft.

The Chinese are pushing a good bargain to the world.

One more comparison: The Russian fifth-generation fighter, the SU-57, comes in at $35 million. So for bargain basement fifth-generation fighters, it is the Russians who win the price war. However, the F-22 is no longer in production, because it costs too dang much.

Ouch, America. Just another sign that something is really rotten in the United States.

