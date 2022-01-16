in Latest, Video

Andrei Martyanov on missiles and other interesting stuff

by Andrei Martyanov

Tutorial on Basic Salvo Equations or why the US cannot “project” power around Russia or China.

Please make sure to drop by Andrei’s blog https://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/  and please support him on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/join/7326316/ .  His voice and expertise are more needed now than ever, so please support him!

RussiaUSChinaNATOandrei martyanovBasic Salvo ModelEscalatory Dominance

