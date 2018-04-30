I love a parade… especially the Russian Victory Day parade [VIDEO]

There is nothing more cool that to watch military hardware on display.

Especially when it is flying military hardware in the air.

As preparations for the Russian Federation’s 2018 Victory Day are in progress, rehearsals of the parade flybys are in progress. This lucky cameraman got quite the eyeful of the best of the Russian military hardware in flight right over his location. We even get to see the new Su-57 fifth generation fighters in flight.

While I hope to be present in Red Square for the actual parade, it is somewhat of a long shot. But these practice runs are very satisfying to watch, and are visible in different areas of Moscow during the rehearsal schedule before the parade.

Enjoy!

