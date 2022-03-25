The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russian MOD reports casualty numbers. EU vows to not use rubles for Russian gas. Update 3
News Topic 451
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The witch died on the very same day that the U.S and Nato officially made the decision to attack Yugoslavia, isn’t that a cosmic and poetic justice.
Ursula von der Leyen would in Germany have been prosecuted so they moved her to the EU-Swamp, for renewed Immunity.