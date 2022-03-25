The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Confirms Focus on Donbass, Leaves Open Possibility of Storming More Ukraine Cities after Mariupol
Main objectives of first stage of special operation in Ukraine generally accomplished – Russian General Staff
MOSCOW. March 25 (Interfax) – The main objectives of the first stage of the operation in Ukraine have been accomplished, Russian General Staff Main Operational Directorate head Sergei Rudskoi said. “The main objectives of the first stage of the operation have generally been accomplished.
Ukraine crisis mirrors China-India common interests: Global Times editorial
Photo: VCG China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Friday that Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited India. Indian media reported that Wang met with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
GT Voice: China will respond firmly, if US hurts Chinese firms over Russia as threatened
Photo: VCG The US administration appears to be increasingly unhinged in its pressuring campaign to force China into taking sides on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as US officials have been doubling down on their threat of “economic consequences” against China should Beijing refuses to support Washington’s sanctions against Russia.
Russia India Oil Deal: Cheap Russian crude is finding willing buyers in India | India Business News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: India is eager to take more Russian crude at bargain prices as buyers from the US to Europe shun its oil after the invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s Urals crude is being snapped up by Indian oil refiners after collapsing to a steep discount, even after Shell was hit with heavy criticism following its purchase of the grade not long after the war started.
