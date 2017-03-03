TERRIFYING: CNN and NYT report Russian ambassador once talked to some Americans (VIDEO)

J.D. Gordon and Jared Kushner join a growing list of suspects who at one time talked to Trump and another time talked to a Russian

Once upon a time, Vladimir Putin out of sheer spitefulness and rage, named an ambassador to the United States.

His name is Sergey Kislyak, and you can see his ominous image above.

There is no word yet on whether the individuals pictured in his immediate vicinity have been charged with treason.

That is exactly the kind of hysteria being pushed by the failing, fake news mainstream media, as their talking heads wax indignant and express shock that advisors for an incoming US president might have cause to communicate with representatives of the Russian government – the second most powerful nation on the planet.

Jim “You Are Fake News” Acosta, lead White House reporter for CNN, says that J.D. Gordon, a former advisor to then candidate Donald Trump, met with the Russian ambassador on the sidelines of the GOP convention in Cleveland last summer.

Yep, that’s it.

Mr. Gordon also says Donald Trump didn’t think it necessary to mention failed state Ukraine in the platform of the Republican Party.

The horror. The horror.

But the plot thickens – according to the failing New York Times, Trump advisors Michael Flynn and Jared Kushner met with Ambassador Kislyak at Trump Tower:

Michael T. Flynn, then Donald J. Trump’s incoming national security adviser, had a previously undisclosed meeting with the Russian ambassador in December to “establish a line of communication” between the new administration and the Russian government, the White House said on Thursday. Jared Kushner, Mr. Trump’s son-in-law and now a senior adviser, also participated in the meeting at Trump Tower with Mr. Flynn and Sergey I. Kislyak, the Russian ambassador. But among Mr. Trump’s inner circle, it is Mr. Flynn who appears to have been the main interlocutor with the Russian envoy — the two were in contact during the campaign and the transition, Mr. Kislyak and current and former American officials have said.

If the tenor of the fake news mainstream media is any indicator, it is now de facto illegal for American politicians to communicate with a Russian at all – unless of course you are threatening war or insulting Vladimir Putin.

One wonders what vile treachery Gordon, et al., must have been hatching. Perhaps floating the idea of not incinerating the planet? Or trying in some lunatic fashion, to avoid starting World War III on the part of a bunch of genocidal maniacs in Ukraine and medieval savages in Syria?

They may have even exchanged pleasantries with the Russians.

Maybe they were, you know, actually doing their jobs?

Combined with the neo-con establishment’s targeting of Jeff Sessions, this raises the number of implied Russian traitors in President Trump’s inner circle to four.

It was a grave mistake for Trump to capitulate to neo-con pressure by firing Gen. Mike Flynn. The hyenas smelled blood, and now they are in a frenzy.