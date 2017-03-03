Russia’s Zakharova shuts down CNN sleeze: ‘Stop spreading fake news!’ (VIDEO)

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mariya Zakharova has, like her bosses Vladimir Putin and Sergey Lavrov, built up a reputation for carrying a straight-talk no-BS zone with her everywhere she goes.
She’s been termed the “anti-Psaki” – a reference to Washington’s last State Department spokesgirl who was famous for her zealous promotion of logical absurdities and verbal obfuscation.
An arrogant twat from CNN got a full blown exposure to the Zakharova treatment when he asked her about the total non-story of some of President Trump’s advisors sometime having met the Russian ambassador to the US.
Zakharova shut down the so-called reporter’s nonsense, challenging him, “Stop spreading lies and false news!”