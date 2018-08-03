White House Press Secretary MANHANDLES ‘fake news’ Jim Acosta of CNN

Admittedly, the job of being White House Press Secretary is by definition not easy. Even in the days of President Obama, when the (mostly liberal) press was far more friendly to the White House than today, press secretaries came and went.

Some of them had amusingly ironic names in Obama’s term such as Josh Earnest, a name that for some odd reason no one seemed to riff on, as the job of Press Secretary is often to lie to the press so the President cannot be snagged for lying directly.

President Obama had three press secretaries over his eight year tenure in the White House: the aforementioned Mr. Earnest, Robert Gibbs, and Jay Carney, who also earned the nickname of “The White House WonderKid” from conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh.

The job is hell. The average lifespan of one’s career in it is about two and a half years, and the job is described by the International Business Times as “the worst job in government.”

In the eighteen months since Donald Trump took the oath of office as President of the United States, he has already had two press secretaries – Sean Spicer, who lasted 182 days, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who so far has served just over one year. However, there is no sign that Sarah is cracking under the absolutely enormous pressure of a rabidly anti-Trump press corps. Quite the opposite is true.

In the press conference of August 2, Sarah showed that she is made of steel. This is certainly not the first time she has shown her absolute mastery of the “ravening press dogs”, so to speak, but it was certainly one of the finest examples:

CNN’s own Jim Acosta, who has been making quite a name for himself as the “Annoying Man” of the White House Press Corps, was in fine form as he tried to buttonhole Mrs. Sanders into responding to the statement made by President Trump’s daughter Ivanka, that the press is not the “enemy of the people.”

True to his own form, Mr. Acosta is not at all concerned about policy or America’s well being in the slightest, though he may think he is. If he does, it is visibly apparent even to other liberal pressers that he is simply determined to vilify President Trump in any way possible, and today he tried to corner Sarah into answering in such a manner that would either further aggravate the news media representatives or make her contradict President Trump’s point of view, which by definition a press secretary is supposed to rigidly represent, without speculation unless there is actually room to do so.

Sarah wasn’t having it.

Some interesting points made in this last ten minutes as Acosta wasted valuable time in the 46 minute meeting by trying to blow up the unity of the White House team instead of being a news reporter. Late in June of this year, Mrs. Sanders was accosted in a Virginia restaurant by agitators angry over the policy of separating the children of illegal immigrant parents from those parents if they were being held for a crime. On June 27th several reports surfaced saying that a Secret Service detail was to be given the White House Press Secretary but then nothing further was heard about this.

Until today. Sarah noted that the media climate against the Trump administration is so hostile that she is now the first press secretary in the history of the United States to have such a detail. Yet, she refused to play the game according to Jim Acosta’s… accosting.

However, she gives the answer to Mr. Acosta’s question in her own very clear terms, and we give the transcript of that exchange here (courtesy of Deadline Hollywood):