The Greek Disaster: State Inertia and the Market Economy

In Greece we witnessed this repulsive, internally-generated tragedy in all its horrifying glory. Unfortunately we may soon see more far-reaching consequences…

Published

4 hours ago

on

280 Views

What happened in Attica, Greece, close to Athens, is without precedent. An ordinary fire, like the ones that occur in this area almost every other summer, met up with a terrible, sudden wind that turned it into real galloping inferno.

The tragic result was 87 dead Greek citizens and more than 20 still missing. Huge questions loom on the horizon and only very limited answers are forthcoming. Are some of the lessons from this tragedy related to the wider geopolitical and political-economic questions?

Public-sector clientelism is leading to disastrous inefficiency

Why do tragedies like these occur in social environments with firmly entrenched clientelist political systems and in political entities that operate on the periphery of major, bureaucratic, modern empires? Sweden saw huge uncontrolled fires this summer. However, there was no loss of life or major disasters that befell the urban centers.

In Portugal last year — and very recently in Greece  —  scores of people died, mainly due to the inability of the state machinery to efficiently deal with the problem. The major difference between these examples is the quality of the civil service. In Greece and Portugal there is no real ethics in the public administration, which frequently fails to meet any vigorous efficiency test .

In public bureaucracies that sprout favoritism the way trees grow branches, it is very difficult to design long-term plans to handle critical and life-threatening situations. Likewise, the political system lacks the prerequisites to draw upon informed societies that are trained to be cooperative and disciplined when there is a need for coordination.

When clientelism dictates and forms the essence of the political culture, this culminates in fractured societies that are infected with spreading islands of lawlessness and limited possibilities for administrative coherence.

In Greece in particular, the deep-rooted mentality of state favoritism produces whole sectors of uncoordinated urbanization, with no respect for the environment, chaotic borough formation, and a coastline that has been brutally violated by hasty real-estate developmental schemes.

In such a social context, thorough planning becomes almost impossible and the idea of applying administrative guidelines to deal with a crisis sounds like a joke. It is essentially the political system itself that invites disasters and not any sort of physical deluge that begets them.

The need for market solutions

Clientelism and heavy state intervention in the running of the economy and society are the basic causes of inefficiency and, henceforth, administrative chaos. It appears that the process of rational choice is the fatal enemy of the dominant mentality in such systems of government. This is represented by any model that relies on the market to deal with questions of economic policy and societal organization.

A bloated public sector that is encouraged by the political authorities to constantly expand, irrespective of its ability to deliver on its promises, becomes the major problem. Instead of being the solution to emerging issues, the state actually becomes the cause of most troubles and difficulties.

Henceforth, without clear objectives or cost-benefit solutions, the state is unable to provide reliable outcomes or to cope with situations, especially emergencies. In the case of Greece in particular, the fire-fighting service had been financially starved, while its personnel had been recruiting new staff based on specific social criteria!

In other words, firefighters entrusted with saving people from emergency situations were hired on the basis of their physical inability to deal with normal life situations, i.e., the physically handicapped, mentally unfit, generally unhealthy, or recruits who were simply from disadvantaged social backgrounds.

Relying on a market mentality means that choices are made based on measurable results, well structured plans to deal with crises, and thoroughly tested options. When none of these requirements are met, it is more than certain that achievements will be negligible and the consequences disastrous.

Hence one must assume that societies that do not rely on rational-choice procedures and which pursue policies of heavy state intervention and patron-client favoritism are not likely to see successful results. This essentially means that societies built on capitalist principles pursue measurable results that further the welfare of their citizens.

Geopolitical repercussions

There is also a geopolitical angle to these observations. If a country cannot keep up with globally established administrative and financial trends, it will end up facing dead-end situations and find itself being marginalized. With the exception of its reliance on heavy state taxation, the EU always pursues policies of open social frontiers and market economics. Countries that deviate from this logic find themselves gradually lost in a political wilderness.

They constantly creep along on the fringes of events and absent themselves from all contemporary processes. By acting as the exception instead of the rule, they will rapidly find themselves marginalized. They will become a stark anomaly and thus be excluded from every movement going forward. They will become the pariahs of the international system. Geopolitical events will pass them by, and they will be looked upon as the “black holes” of the international order.

Domestic events and major financial and/or economic choices cannot be limited any longer to national or regional occurrences. Notwithstanding the importance of events within a country, opting for heavy state intervention may lead a country into the international wilderness.

What’s more, its international standing may also be impaired, contributing to the nation’s overall marginalization.



Via Strategic Culture

Comments

Latest

BRICTS world order. Turkey moves towards BRICS, as US sanctions Turkish officials (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 69.
Alex Christoforou

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 2, 2018

By

According to breaking news, RT is reporting that the US will be sanctioning Turkish officials over the detention of an American pastor. The officials targeted under the so-called Global Magnitsky Act are Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül and Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters.

Via RT

The US Treasury is imposing sanctions against two cabinet-level Turkish officials over the continued detention of a US pastor by the Turkish authorities, the White House spokesperson said.

Pastor Andrew Brunson, a US citizen and a Turkish resident for over two decades, has been arrested as part of Ankara’s probe into the 2016 failed military coup. He is facing up to 35 years in prison if found guilty of supporting the coup.

The two officials targeted by sanctions “played leading roles in the organizations responsible for the arrest and detention”of Brunson, the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement.

Treasury accused the two of “implementing Turkey’s serious human rights abuses.” All their property within US jurisdiction has been blocked, and US citizens are also “generally prohibited from engaging in transactions” with the two Turkish officials.

The Trump administration has been pressuring Turkey for some time to release Brunson. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused his American counterpart of waging “psychological warfare” against Turkey over the pastor and warned that the US may lose “a strong and sincere ally” in Turkey.

As Trump threatened Turkey with sanctions on Twitter last week, Erdogan shrugged off the threat, saying the US is in no position to force Ankara back down.

“No one dictates Turkey. We will never tolerate threats from anybody. Rule of law is for everyone; no exception,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted.

On Tuesday, Turkish government spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Ankara would retaliate against any US sanctions and hoped the conflict could be resolved during a meeting between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Cavusoglu later this week.

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou discuss the geopolitical earthquake that could occur should Turkey add a capital “T” to the BRICS group.

Via Zerohedge: BRICTS: Turkey Is Getting Off The US Reservation.Authored by Tom Luongo

This year’s BRICS Summit was a big show.  No question.  The main event was provided by Turkish President cum Dictator Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan wants to a a “T” to the acronym, making them the BRICTS.

Erdogan also made it very clear Turkey’s shift away from the West will proceed faster if the bullying and marginalization continue.  For months now, Turkey has struggled with a crashing Lira and sovereign bond market.

The poster child for the unfolding sovereign debt crisis.

The Trump Administration knows that Turkey is slipping from its grasp.  Do you ever wonder why certain countries’ currencies get trashed when others with worse balance sheets or balance of trade don’t?

You should.  Because asking that simple question will lead you to asking “Why X?  Why Now?”

And in Turkey’s case it is for many reasons:

  1. Turkey was key in assisting Iran resist pre-JCPOA sanctions by laundering Iranian oil sales in physical gold through Turkish banks.
  2. Turkey is highly dependent on foreign energy imports and is one of Iran’s largest customers.
  3. To alleviate this foreign-energy dependence Turkey, through Russia, are building nuclear power plants and the Turkish Stream pipeline.
    • Turkish Stream will provide Russian Gas from Gazprom at an effective discount since most of its capacity is targeted for European destinations and Turkey will likely get transit fees for that gas offsetting some of the costs of the gas they buy from Gazprom.
  4. Turkey refuses to comply with Trump’s edict to not buy Iranian oil in November.
  5. Turkey is buying S-400 missile defense systems from Russia
  6. The U.S. blocked the sale of F-35s to Turkey as a retaliatory measure.  Given the F-35’s cost/benefit ratio, I’d say Turkey wins on that front as well.
  7. Turkey’s occupation of Northern Syria was a blocking move to keep the U.S. from moving West to Afrin and uniting the Kurdish cantons.

I could go on, you get the point.

BRICTS of Trade

In the bigger picture, Turkey is still most important because of its geography.  It’s really the only reason anyone puts up with Erdogan’s shiftiness in the first place.

But, Erdogan’s pushing for admittance into the BRICS is about far more than symbolism.  it’s about access to development capital through their parallel institutions to the ones controlled by the U.S. — The IMF, The World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Ex-Im banks, etc.

To assist Turkey in its fight to stand firm on U.S. hybrid war tactics, accession into the BRICS gives them access to more sources of Chinese capital.  China and Russia were, to no one’s surprise, receptive to the idea.

As I pointed out in an earlier postChina and Russia account for nearly 20% of Turkish imports, with Iran and India making up another 6.4%, larger than the U.S.’s contribution.

Turkish Imports by Country

Increasing Turkey’s exports to the other BRICS countries should be the priority.  But, since net capital inflow into Turkey is and will remain positive, thanks to a much weaker Lira, the slow removal of dollar dependency can commence, thanks to its currency swap arrangements with Russia and China.

Also, don’t discount the large trade turnover between Turkey and Germany, another source of foreign currency and capital.

Watch the Currency

The Bank of Turkey’s response to the lira crisis has been the right one, to buy up dollar-denominated corporate paper and remove liquidity bottlenecks from the banking system.  Those liabilities can then be retired over time while freeing the companies to realign their businesses away from the U.S. dollar.

This is Turkey’s Achilles’ heel, it’s large dollar-based corporates liabilities.  And those liabilities could explode if Trump escalates the financial and diplomatic war against Turkey.

That’s what the market has been responding to.

Since Turkey has currency swap agreements in place with China any excess buildup of local currency can be mitigated.  The next steps here would be for Turkey to sign one with Russia and/or India.

I’m not saying things won’t be difficult for Turkey.  They are now.

I’m saying there’s a path out of this problem, just like there was for Russia in late 2014/15.  And in some ways just like there is for China’s huge corporate debt problem.

Will the Lira Break Through this Resistance?

The headlines keep pushing for a further collapse of the Lira and its weakening may not be over.  But, Triple Tops like we see here are usually reversal signals, because it says that the sellers (in this case) are lacking conviction to overwhelm the mix of market intervention by the central bank and speculative bulls.

The point of Trump’s full-court pressure campaign is to keep everyone, especially China, fighting more little fires than it can safely put out.  That’s the key to understanding his Art of the Deal foreign policy.

The problem with this approach is that if you don’t get capitulation, you get nothing in the end.  Because leverage is essentially a bluff.  Turkey has friends, just like Iran does and just like Russia did.

 

Latest

Tommy Robinson conviction overturned. Retrial ordered as court rules “flawed” process (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 68.
Alex Christoforou

Published

16 hours ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

Tommy Robinson has won his appeal over a contempt sentence and will be released.

Robinson’s conviction for contempt of court was overturned after a UK court ruled that the process leading to the conviction of the former leader of the English Defence League “was flawed.”

Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett, along with two other judges, overturned a finding of contempt, and proceeded to order a new hearing of the allegation.

For his part, Tommy Robinson did not attend the hearing, but witnessed his appeal victory via videolink.

Robinson’s supporters broke into applause as Lord Burnett announced the decision, prompting the judge to order “silence.”

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the breaking news, that is not only a big win for Tommy Robinson, but also a victory for the UK justice system, that has corrected what was a politically motivated contempt verdict.

Via RT

In a summary of the judgement the trio of judges wrote: “Once the appellant had removed the video from Facebook, there was no longer sufficient urgency to justify immediate proceedings.”

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment in May for breaching reporting restrictions relating to an ongoing trial.

The self-styled journalist live-streamed footage from outside the courthouse on Facebook, and the video was watched some 250,000 times.

A further three months were added to his imprisonment for breaching a previous suspended sentence related to an incident at Canterbury Crown Court in May 2017.

Fearing protests, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick warned that added security measures were in place around the courthouse.

Dick told the Independent: “We’ll see where the Free Tommy Robinson supporters go next and what they’re thinking next – it is a large set of people at the moment.

“We are thinking about it and will be well-prepared.”

Outside the courthouse some 25 #FreeTommy supporters cheered the decision. They were opposed by a similar number of activists from Stand Up to Racism. The two groups exchanged chants, but were separated by police to avoid violence.

Jeremy Dein QC, Robinson’s lawyer, said his client’s initial court appearance was “unnecessarily and unfairly rushed,” with Robinson being arrested, sentenced and jailed within hours of his arrest.

Robinson had previously been handed a suspended sentence for contempt of court after live-streaming at another case in Canterbury in 2017. Among other arrests, he was also previously detained for “incitement” after a protest in 2013, and was jailed for 18 months for mortgage fraud in 2014.

A date for Robinson’s fresh hearing has not yet been set.

Latest

The fake news surrounding the Maria Butina story (Video)

Prosecutors want to classify evidence in case against accused Maria Butina.
Alex Christoforou

Published

1 day ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

Maria Butina has not been charged with being a Russian spy.

She communicated with her colleagues, mentors, friends, and family via Instagram, Twitter and email…very unusual communication patterns for a trained Kremlin spy.

Maria loved guns and loved the United States.

Irregardless of the logical conclusion that this was no spy (far from it, she was an ambitious Russian girl trying to make her way in America) mainstream media, left and right, continues to report that Maria Butina was a Russian red sparrow.

There are no legal documents that charge Maria with being a spy or of having committed espionage. To date Maria faces one count of conspiracy and one count of not registering as an agent of Russia under the FARA Act.

US federal prosecutors have refused to turn over documents to her defense team leaving her lawyers in the dark. Prosecutors want to seal evidence in their case against Maria, essentially shutting down her entire defense capabilities, as the Russian national faces 15 years in prison…her crime, being Russian in the United States at a time when Russia hysteria and racism is hitting dangerous levels.

Via RT

During a hearing at the US District Court for the District of Columbia on Wednesday, prosecutors said they wanted the protective order because they were worried about Butina’s lawyers potentially leaking material to the media. They argued that the protective order would “facilitate the protection of the investigation.”

Prosecutors said they had up to 12 terabytes of data to be provided on the case, with “four to six” terabytes — about 1.5 million files — ready to hand over to the defense “as soon as possible”. The remaining four to six terabytes would be ready “in about two weeks,”they said.

Butina’s lawyer, Robert Driscoll, argued that the defense should be allowed to get back materials that were in her possession before she was arrested, including her personal diary and material from her computer — and said they would agree not to share such materials with the media.

Prosecutors pointed to Driscoll’s recent media appearances defending Butina, but Driscoll said he felt he was in an unusual position and that he had to “zealously” represent her in the face of a barrage of negative coverage. He said that his media appearances were “an eye dropper in a negative tsunami [of media coverage] that’s already convicted [Butina].”

Judge Tanya Chutcan said that prosecutors must provide the protective order in Butina’s case by August 8 and that her defense team should provide arguments on the order by August 15.

During the hearing, Driscoll also expressed doubt over allegations that Butina had offered sex in exchange for a job, telling Judge Chutcan that the defense had “no idea” what prosecutors were talking about.

Butina arrived in the US on a student visa in August 2016 to study for a Master’s degree at American University. She became involved in activism with the National Rifle Association (NRA) and has been a proponent of conservative values. Prosecutors say these activities were a front and that Butina was secretly acting as an agent of Moscow.

She was arrested in Washington DC on July 15 and is accused of failing to register as a foreign agent of Russia and conspiracy against the US. She has denied the charges and was denied bail after prosecutors argued successfully that she posed a significant flight risk, given her alleged connections to Russian intelligence officials.

Driscoll has previously called the charges against Butina “simply a misuse of the Foreign Agent statute, which is designed to punish covert propaganda, not open and public networking by foreign students.”

In court on Wednesday, Driscoll said the defense team may appeal her detention in the US within the next two weeks and that they might also file a petition to withdraw all charges against her.

Trending