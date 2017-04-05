Russia vetoes US co-authored resolution against Syria

Russia has just vetoed a resolution proposed jointly by the US, UK and France. The resolution would have condemned Syria for a chemical weapons attack near Idlib.

Acting Russian Ambassador to the UN, Vladimir Safronkov said that,

“This draft was penned in haste and adopting it would have been irresponsible”.

The US, UK and France have been exposed as relying on fake news sources, including the al-Qaeda affiliated White Helmets, as a basis for their condemnation, in spite of the fact that the clear evidence indicates that the chemical weapons in question belonged to a terrorist group and not the Syrian government which forfeited its chemical weapons stock in 2013.

US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley become unhinged and threatened that the US may take action unilaterally in light of the resolution being vetoed. If this means military action against the government of Syria, this of course would be a violation of international law.

Even though Russia and Iran had nothing whatsoever to do with the incident she also blamed Moscow and Tehran, accusing them of not being interested in peace.