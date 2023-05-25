in Latest, Video

Russia Resumes Advance Near Bakhmut, Avdeyevka, Ukr Belgorod Psyops, Zaluzhny Mystery, Russia Iran Finance Talks

1.4k Views 25 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia Resumes Advance Near Bakhmut, Avdeyevka, Ukr Belgorod Psyops, Zaluzhny Mystery, Russia Iran Finance Talks
Topic 856

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

25 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
penrose
penrose
May 25, 2023

Are the Ukrainians calling this the “Battle of the Bulge”?

1
Reply

Welt, Putin tops Ukraine list. Podolyak, offensive started. Bojo in Texas. Elensky home seized. U/1

DeSantis Twitter Spaces disaster. TurkStream sabotage thwarted. Poland ready for Belarus coup. U/2