in Latest, Video

Welt, Putin tops Ukraine list. Podolyak, offensive started. Bojo in Texas. Elensky home seized. U/1

263 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Welt, Putin tops Ukraine list. Podolyak, offensive started. Bojo in Texas. Elensky home seized. U/1
Topic 970

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

2 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

China, Russia and UK escalation w/ PTE Geopolitics (Live)

Russia Resumes Advance Near Bakhmut, Avdeyevka, Ukr Belgorod Psyops, Zaluzhny Mystery, Russia Iran Finance Talks