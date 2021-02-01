Russian Faith published a piece with big news on several fronts at the same time. The Federation Council Speaker, Valentina Matvienko, noted that the country has no need for COVID-19 Vaccination “Passports”, which would have created a limitation of personal freedoms for those not having such a document.

On the medical front and social front, this move shows the overwhelming majority opinion in Russia that COVID is not the end of the world, and that life must go on normally, and as soon as possible. Even now, the country is mostly open. There are mask restrictions in place that are very inconvenient for those inconvenienced by masks (I am one of these; masks interfere with my ability to breathe and they fog up my glasses, so they interfere with my ability to see as well). However, restaurants are open, and once one satisfies the new ritual of wearing the mask through the doorway (where COVID must be hiding and waiting to jump on people), usually the come off at the tables. Try eating with a mask, after all; it isn’t very workable.

This decision is also monumental on the Christian front. Russian Orthodox Christians generally take their faith quite seriously, and for many of us, the notion of a “vaccination” passport seemed much like being forced to accept the Mark of the Beast, as the implications of such a passport seemed similar – people without one would be effectively made unable to buy or sell things or travel unless and until they acquired one. To do this would require vaccination, and we are already familiar with how hot an issue vaccination has become, all the more with COVID.

Let’s look at the piece:

According to Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko, there will be no need for COVID Passports in Russia. While medical records are kept in electronic databases and vaccination records are accessible, they are not used for the purpose of discrimination or granting any special rights. “No one said that Russia would introduce COVID passports,” she pointed out. “It would be inappropriate to do it. It is wrong to separate people, to give them different rights, based on the results of vaccination.” Upper House Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, President Vladimir Putin, and State Duma Speaker Sergei Naryshkin Nearly 60% of Russians are opposed to COVID passports, according to a recent survey conducted. Results showed that 59% of respondents do not support the possible introduction of COVID passports, 12% support the initiative, and 29% of respondents abstained. Earlier, a large international study found that a majority of Russians question the safety of vaccinations. The Russian Minister of Health, Mikhail Murashko, has openly stated that Russia will not make immunization against COVID-19 compulsory. “The presence or absence of vaccination against coronavirus should not limit citizens’ rights,” says Alexey Agranovsky, Doctor of Biological Sciences, Professor of the Department of Virology, Faculty of Biology, Moscow State University. He suggests focusing on privileges for those who have been vaccinated. “Everyone who urgently needs it, and especially those who have been ill, should be able to travel. Immunity, according to our data, is effective in all strains. However, there are restrictions from other countries. For those who have already been vaccinated, benefits or benefits, such as discounts on transportation, can be provided. You can think of a lot of privileges to interest the population. This is quite feasible,” he said. Upper House Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, seated between Patriarch Kirill and President Vladimir Putin In agreement with the above statements, the Russian Orthodox Church has repeatedly offered public statements, rejecting the idea of compulsory vaccination. Commenting on the situation, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that there is still no official position on this issue. He says that talks are taking place within the framework of an expert discussion.

While the decision is apparently not finalized, the clear majorities and the strength of the Russian Orthodox Church on this issue (compare to the wimpy Orthodox jurisdictions in the United States!) suggest that Russia is going to buck any supreme globalist ploy, at least as far as the tool of COVID-19 goes.

That is very good news. Compare this to the discussion of descending into COVID subserviency in Europe.

It is a very good time to be living in Russia.

