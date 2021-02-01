The “SDF” takes out “ISIS treasure” in Raqqa

local sources reported that the “SDF” militants seized large quantities of gold that was found inside a concrete room northeast of Raqqa, saying that it discovered what it called “the treasure of ISIS” in Raqqa.

The sources clarified that the “SDF” openly announced finding this “treasure”, saying that during the storming of a farm located in the village of “Shanina” northeast of Raqqa, a concrete room under the ground was discovered, which was built by ISIS militants while they were previously in the area, inside it were found gold, money and weapons.

The sources indicated that the “SDF” militants took hundreds of gold coins, a number of gold bars, in addition to many bags filled with foreign currencies out of that room.

The “SDF” transferred what it had found, under heavy security guard after imposing a security cordon around the area, and the village was temporarily evacuated of its residents, noting that there was no presence of American forces supporting the “SDF” during the process of transferring the “treasure.” It was also not known whether the gold was transferred to the American base, or to one of the “SDF” headquarters.

