Dr. Lee Merritt, MD on mRNA “Vaccines” as Militarized Injections

Dr. Lee Merritt, MD, recently was interviewed by Alex Newman of The New America.

Dr. Lee Merritt began her medical career at the age of four, carrying her father’s “black bag” on housecalls, along the back roads of Iowa. In 1980 she graduated from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry in New York, where she was elected to life membership in the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.

Dr. Merritt completed an Orthopaedic Surgery Residency in the United States Navy and served 9 years as a Navy physician and surgeon where she also studied bioweapons before returning to Rochester, where she was the only woman to be appointed as the Louis A. Goldstein Fellow of Spinal Surgery.

Dr. Merritt has been in the private practice of Orthopaedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995, has served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association, and is past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. (Source.)

A partial transcript:

Well I have lots of concerns. Not the least of which is for the integrity and the moral turpitude of the medical profession.

If you look at the history of these vaccines, just real quickly, these are experimental biologics. I don’t even like to call them “vaccines,” because classically how a vaccine works is this: You grow a bunch of the pathogens, so let’s say its measles. You grow the measles in a vat or in eggs, and then you take a portion of that, and you make it less strong.

You attenuate it. You make it weaker, and there are different ways of doing that, and then you inject it into people, and their own immune system sees that weakened pathogen. And then they react to it just enough that it puts it in their immulogic memory.

And then when they’re exposed to it the next time, they memorize it and theoretically they can better respond.

That’s what your real body does when it gets sick. Without all this vaccination stuff, you get sick with a virus, you get perfect life-long immunity, for the most part, and it’s over.

So how is this (mRNA injections) different?

Well, they’re not giving you a pathogen, or a piece of a pathogen, or a small piece with an adjuvant.

What they’re doing is programming mRNA. And mRNA has a little piece of, it’s like DNA, but it’s the messenger RNA.

It’s what makes proteins in the body. It’s kind of like a computer chip that you put into a 3D printer and then you tell it what you want it to make, and it prints it out.

We have that in engineering, and this is the biological equivalent. I make some mRNA, and it tells your body to do certain things.

Well, in this case what they’ve done, they’ve made a piece of this mRNA to create in every cell in your body that spike protein. Or at least part of it.

And that spike protein, you’re actually creating the pathogen in your body.

This is where it gets a little wishy about how much of that spike protein is actually being created, and I don’t know how to find that out, I can’t find that, but I’m sure somebody knows.

What happens is, and this is the problem. I’ll tell you what happened in the animal studies. There’s been four different vaccines and three different animal studies that I know about.

They started after SARS, and they did cats. And then after that MERS, which were all coronavirus pathogens that are more deadly (then COVID-19), and after MERS they tried it in ferrets.

So what happened was all animals died.

Let me just point out. We have never made it through an animal study successfully for this type of virus.

We have never done this in humans before. At least we haven’t. Maybe the Chinese have.

We don’t really have a track record of success. This vaccine was rolled out to distribution centers before they even made a show of caring about the FDA approving it. Do you realize that?

I’ve never seen that happen before.

And the longest they’ve really followed people after the vaccine is two months.

That’s not enough time to know we won’t have that antibody enhancement problem.