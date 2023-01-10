Russia Presses Ukraine in Soledar, Bakhmut, Ukraine Mulls Retreat; Patrushev Says Russia Fights West

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Presses Ukraine in Soledar, Bakhmut, Ukraine Mulls Retreat; Patrushev Says Russia Fighting West not Ukraine
Western soldiers reveal the sordid reality of the Ukraine war – Dimitri Lascaris: Activist Journalist Lawyer
Just about every time Western media interview a Western soldier who has fought in the Ukraine war, we hear accounts of the war that diverge radically from the narrative peddled by Western leaders and pro-NATO think tanks.
“Россию хотят превратить в Московию”. Николай Патрушев – о Западе и Украине
К каким действиям Запада готовятся в Москве и какую политику этому можно противопоставить? Об этом aif.ru рассказал Секретарь Совета Безопасности РФ Николай Патрушев. Виталий Цепляев, aif.ru: Николай Платонович, как вы оцениваете обстановку в мире, сложившуюся к началу наступившего года? Николай Патрушев: Обстановка в мире исключительно сложная и имеет турбулентный характер.
ref-Alexander’s latest above; agree very disturbing comments from US military and very accurate in my opinion comments from the RUS official; it presents a hell of a world for the future.
The US deep state or whatever you call it – the controlling click in the US – seems lost to a destructive wealth and power psychosis, destructive to itself and the world.