The Great Game: Debunking Peter Zeihan’s Lies on The Joe Rogan Experience

In this week’s episode of the Great Game on Rogue News, Matt and V dismantled the dizzying array of misinformation dolled out by snake oil salesman Peter Zeihan’s recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. Click below to watch the full show on Rumble, Bitchute, Youtube or Soundcloud:

Or watch on Bitchute here, Youtube here, or Soundcloud here:

The Great Game: Debunking Peter Zeihan’s Lies on Joe Rogan with Matt and V by MatthewEhret

Report

