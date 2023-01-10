The Great Game: Debunking Peter Zeihan’s Lies on The Joe Rogan Experience

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Or watch on Bitchute here, Youtube here, or Soundcloud here:
The Great Game: Debunking Peter Zeihan’s Lies on Joe Rogan with Matt and V by MatthewEhret
In this week’s episode of the Great Game on Rogue News, Matt and V dismantled the dizzying array of misinformation dolled out by snake oil salesman Peter Zeihan’s recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.
